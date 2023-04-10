If she’s guilty of what she’s accused of, Juana Idalia Sanchez should be the poster woman for the modern abortion movement.

We’re past the “safe, legal and rare” part the Democrats used to talk about. It’s not even just “safe and legal” anymore, quietly dropping the “rare” part out of the equation. It’s “safe, legal and frequent” — or #ShoutYourAbortion, as the Twitter hashtag infamously encouraged women to do.

According to Laredo, Texas, police, Sanchez may have wanted to go a lot further than that. Her pregnant daughter is accusing her of attempting to force abortion pills down her throat in order to induce a terminated pregnancy.

The Laredo Morning Times reported that police were called to a domestic disturbance call on the afternoon of April 2.

There, Sanchez’s 16-year-old daughter told them that she had informed her mother on March 30 that she was pregnant. This upset Sanchez, who wanted her child to have an abortion.

According to an affidavit, Sanchez chased her daughter around the home, which caused her to fall on her stomach.

She then, her daughter said, pinned her down and tried to put pills in her mouth. Those pills were meant to induce an abortion, according to her daughter. However, she said she spit them out.

Sanchez had a different explanation for the injuries her daughter suffered when police talked to her.

According to the mother, the 16-year-old was hurt when she pulled her back inside the house by her bra.

She said she also hit her daughter and spanked her behind her legs.

The mother was arrested for assault of a pregnant woman, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

It’s unclear what the pills were or whether they were recovered. Texas law prohibits nearly all elective abortions, according to ABC News — although this would hardly count as elective.

However, pro-life outlet LifeNews noted that pro-abortion groups have been mailing abortion pills to Texas and others have been smuggling them from Mexico.

Mother Arrested After Trying to Force Her Teen Daughter to Have Abortion https://t.co/ARZwkPM9Zf — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 6, 2023

“In late 2021, the Biden administration made it easier to buy abortion drugs without ever seeing a doctor when the FDA threw out vital safety regulations and began allowing them to be sold through the mail,” LifeNews noted.

Now, every individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and we still have no positive ID of what the pills were, if there were even pills in the first place. This is merely an accusation in an affidavit.

But here’s what should make the accusations against Juana Idalia Sanchez so shocking: They shouldn’t really shock anybody.

The mask of the pro-abortion movement came off the moment it became clear Roe v. Wade was in serious legal jeopardy. This wasn’t about the Constitution or about women who have to make hard choices. It was about a sacrament in the religion of self.

It’s always struck me as ironic that the left is considered the party concerned with society and the right is the party concerned about the individual. Yes, conservatives hold that there are individual rights — but those rights come with responsibilities.

Think about how many words the left would have to cross out of the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence, for instance: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“Men” has to go, because that’s gendered language. “[T]heir Creator” would have to be covered over in thick black marker. So would “Life.” “Liberty” gets an asterisk: You can choose your gender, but not to exercise your Second Amendment rights. And really, they’d all just be perfectly happy to skip to the whole “pursuit of Happiness” part, provided “Happiness” is defined as freedom from responsibilities and consequences.

Not only that, but they can decide what “the pursuit of Happiness” is. Why tie yourself down with children? You’re burdening your social life and your career — not to mention the planet.

Now, would they endorse shoving abortion pills down a pregnant teenager’s throat? No, of course not. But let’s assume, for a brief second, that this actually did happen — either in this case or another hypothetical circumstance.

In that situation, the accused probably thought they were doing a good thing. The two people that were assailed — the mother-to-be and unborn child — just didn’t know it.

Twisted logic? Absolutely. But it didn’t arise out of nowhere. Do you see the left standing up for bodily autonomy here or screaming that we should believe all women, including this 16-year-old girl? From all indications, the mainstream media has no interest in this story.

“Safe, legal and rare” was always nonsense. Now that we know it, a story like this seems a lot more plausible than it would have a decade ago.

