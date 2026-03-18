Pure Evil: Trans 'Youth Advocate' Arrested Over Rape of Infant He Was Asked to Look After - and It Gets Even Worse

A 25-year-old man pretending to be a woman has been arrested and charged with raping a 6-month-old baby girl, as well as with distributing child pornography.

William Kelso Flournoy IV, a “transgender” activist who goes by the moniker “Izzy” or “Isabelle” online, had access to vulnerable children as recently as October 2023, through his volunteer position at a shelter for homeless youth in Tacoma, Washington, Reduxx reported.

The Tacoma Police Department began investigating the rape after receiving a tip from Google through a database used for internet crimes against children.

What triggered the tip was Flournoy uploading a photo and video of himself allegedly raping the 6-month-old infant.

A transgender pedophile in Tacoma, Washington, has been arrested on charges of raping a 6-month-old baby girl. William “Isabelle” Kelso Flournoy IV was previously a volunteer with a local youth homelessness charity.https://t.co/KQjHmVyHb5 — REDUXX (@reduxx) March 17, 2026

“The tip had flagged a photo uploaded through Google described as depicting an ‘adult man, on his knees with a small infant in front of him.’ The man, whose face was not visible in the photo, was penetrating the infant girl vaginally using his penis,” Reduxx reported.

Detectives identified Flournoy as the perpetrator “using both an IP address associated with the CyberTip, and by comparing identifying physical features noted from the child sexual abuse image.”

“A detective confirmed that Flournoy had ‘two distinct moles’ on his hands which had been clearly visible in the photo,” the outlet stated.

After the victim was located, her parents confirmed her identity, The National Pulse reported.

The victim’s parents told investigators that “in 2023, while living in a motel and working multiple jobs, they had invited Flournoy and his partner to stay with them and assist with childcare,” the outlet said.

The victim had two other siblings whom William Flournoy had access to, so investigators are trying to determine if they had also been sexually abused.

🚨BREAKING: A 25yo “trans” volunteer at a Tacoma, WA youth shelter was just charged with raping a 6 month old baby! William “Isabella” Kelso Flournoy IV was caught by the FBI and is facing first-degree child rape + exploitation charges. Court reports are saying detectives… pic.twitter.com/LxwfHh2lg6 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 17, 2026

At his arraignment last week, Flournoy pleaded not guilty, and his bail has been set at $1 million, Reduxx reported.

In July 2025, Flournoy was charged in a separate case of possessing and distributing child pornography.

“Documents related to that case state that files found on Flournoy’s Google account included what investigators described as ‘voyeuristic-style’ photos of clothed females ages 12–18, and video of Flournoy masturbating on the steps of a homeless shelter for youth in Tacoma,” per Reduxx.

“In total, there were 6 other CyberTip reports associated with his digital accounts.”

There are so many heartbreaking elements to this tragedy, although they all underscore that this nation is failing our children.

First, “transgender” men should not be allowed to care for children. While child molestation isn’t perpetrated only by “trans” individuals, why increase the risk?

It’s no surprise that sexual deviants would volunteer at youth organizations so they could hunt vulnerable prey.

Second, it’s sad that low-income parents with multiple children have to work two or three jobs simply to feed their families. This makes it more likely that they’d accept babysitting help from perverted criminals.

It’s also sickening that hardworking American parents are on their own to raise and protect their children, while our politicians send billions of our tax dollars to foreign countries and prioritize the needs of foreign nationals.

The concept of the “American family” is imploding due to systemic, collective neglect.

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