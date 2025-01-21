Pure Joy: Melania Beams as Trump Grabs Sword, Gets Down to 'YMCA' at Commander in Chief Ball

Monday’s unforgettable Inauguration Day produced years’ worth of iconic moments, most of them centered around President Donald Trump.

No one, of course, could upstage the new president, but first lady Melania Trump came close. In fact, for sheer joy and fearlessness, she proved that she may rank as at least her husband’s equal.

During Monday evening’s Commander in Chief Ball, as the president performed his signature dance to the iconic song “Y.M.C.A.” while wielding the military saber he used during a cake-cutting ceremony, the first lady flashed a wide smile and even joined in the dance.

Vice President J.D. Vance and second lady Usha Vance had joined the first couple on stage for the ceremony. When the music began and the sword-wielding president started dancing, the Vances smiled and laughed.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump beamed as her husband let loose.

Then, less than a minute into the song, at the point where the lyrics “Y.M.C.A.” began, the first lady danced and sang along.

A video posted to the social media platform X captured the wonderful scene from the moment the music started. Readers may view that video below.

🚨NEW: The best thing you’ll watch tonight. Trump and JD Vance do the YMCA…but with swords. pic.twitter.com/zYPfsRiYWw — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025

Another video posted to X showed the happy-looking first lady from a clearer angle.

Melania is having this time of her life. These next four years are gonna be ICONIC!!! pic.twitter.com/NQmpW4MkzU — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 21, 2025

The smile on Melania’s face as she did the “Y.M.C.A.” dance made for a fitting conclusion to an incredible weekend.

President Trump, of course, filled the long holiday weekend with moments that sometimes seemed surreal.

For instance, during a Sunday victory rally he performed his iconic dance on stage while the actual Village People performed “Y.M.C.A.,” the disco song they made famous in 1978.

Then, on Monday, the president delivered an Inaugural Address for the ages. He followed that up by signing a slew of executive orders, first during a celebration in front of thousands of supporters and later in the Oval Office, where he gave an impromptu press conference while signing.

In fact, one X user called Trump’s Oval Office multi-tasking “almost mythical” after four years of former President Joe Biden.

For the past 40 minutes, Trump has been answering questions from the press AND signing executive orders simultaneously… a skill that after four years of Biden feels almost mythical. pic.twitter.com/t3XYOzicA1 — Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 21, 2025

Finally, after all that, the sword-wielding president somehow had the energy to cut loose after cutting the cake.

The first lady, however, garnered her own share of attention.

In fact, both her attire and her demeanor on Inauguration Day inspired some interesting speculation from X users.

According to the Associated Press, Melania Trump wore a navy wide-brimmed hat, courtesy of apparel designer Eric Javits, with a matching silk wool coat and skirt.

Beneath the hat, she looked as if she meant business.

At least one X user described the first lady’s look of seriousness in the context of all that her husband’s enemies had done to her family, from the 2022 FBI raid on the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to a pair of assassination attempts in 2024.

“First Lady Melania Trump has displayed an amazing amount of grace today in the presence of criminals that not only raided her home & sifted through her underwear drawer but tried to kill her husband TWICE. She’s an amazing and beautiful woman,” the user wrote.

A picture of Melania Trump in her Inauguration Day outfit accompanied the post. The caption read as follows: “When you know your husband is about to destroy the people who raided your home.”

First Lady Melania Trump has displayed an amazing amount of grace today in the presence of criminals that not only raided her home & sifted through her underwear drawer but tried to kill her husband TWICE. She’s an amazing and beautiful woman. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtCkxTDiiK — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) January 20, 2025

Meanwhile, another X user offered some thoughtful speculations about the temperaments of the president and first lady.

“[A]fter watching all of the events today, I’m convinced that Melania is now the steely-eyed assassin who wants cold revenge, and Donald is the one reasoning with her to calm down,” the user wrote.

In every marriage, there is one spouse who wants to destroy anyone who even slightly harms the family, and the other spouse has to talk the first spouse off the ledge. In Trump’s marriage, I always assumed that Donald was the hothead and Melania was the peacemaker. Maybe that… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 21, 2025

Indeed, a woman of grace like the first lady can endure many trials without complaint. But Heaven help those who go after her family.

The quest for “cold revenge,” better known as justice, began in earnest on Monday. The president will not forgive the crimes of the last four years, nor should he.

In fact, one senses that his wife would lose respect for him if he did.

Fortunately, she sees the president’s unflappable determination on a daily basis. And she must know that that determination has not precluded him from showing spontaneous joy during moments of celebration.

Thus, if Inauguration Day revealed anything new about the Trumps, it might have revealed that the first lady has more in common with her husband than anyone hitherto suspected.

