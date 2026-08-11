'Purely Demonic': Women Clap and Giggle as Law Allowing Them to Murder Their Own Children Is Signed

If there’s one issue liberal women will go to war over, fighting tooth and nail, it is the right to murder children.

To that evil end, Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act into law Monday, flanked by clapping, smiling, women without an ounce of decency or humanity.

Fox News reported the previous law allowed abortion to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Now, there are no limits in permitting the murder up to birth.

Footage of the moment was posted to social media platform X. One user posted a video clip, describing the scene as “These women, clapping & flapping like moronic circus seals, applaud the ability to slaughter their own children.

“This image is beyond dystopian; it’s purely demonic.”

Will the Catholic-in-name-only gov of Massachusetts be denied Holy Communion this Sunday?🤔 These women, clapping & flapping like moronic circus seals, applaud the ability to slaughter their own children. This image is beyond dystopian; it’s purely demonic. https://t.co/J60msrVC7N — NurseClaire (@NurseClaire2) August 11, 2026

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Executive director of SPUC Pro-Life Michael Robinson commented on the cultural ramifications, reposting the footage. “This is what our culture has become: the deliberate ending of an innocent human life presented as progress and celebrated as victory.

“There is nothing progressive about abortion. Every child deserves the right to be born.”

From the sickeningly jubilant expressions on the faces of these women, it appeared they did see this development as progress.

This speaks to how hollow the word has become.

They’ve labeled a massive increase in the legalized slaughter of children as “progress” without stopping to examine the definition of the word.

Here, “progress” has simply been a term to denote change — but change can be for the worse.

WCBV-TV reported comments by the governor, who tried to frame the law as a means of helping mothers with unborn children who have been diagnosed with health problems.

“Today, mothers and fathers and families who experience these devastating diagnoses — and they are devastating, heartbreaking — now they’ll be able to make their own choices,” she said.

That argument is vacuous, lending credibility to the charge that the abortion industry is just eugenics by a different name.

It also does not speak to reality.

Live Action reported a study in 2024 finding 95 percent of abortions are “elective or [for] unspecified reasons.”

Massachusetts law has given women free rein to kill their children.

Years of propaganda have brainwashed them into thinking this is a liberating, consequence-free act.

It’s a truly sad and evil state of affairs.

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