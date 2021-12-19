Facebook is once again the focus of allegations of censorship after a Republican candidate was muzzled by the social media giant.

Teddy Daniels, who is seeking to represent President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in Congress, found himself punished for posting an inspirational, patriotic comment last month on his Facebook page.

As related by Just the News, on Nov. 9, Daniels posted, “The power of evil men lives on the cowardice of the good.”

Last week, after taking more than a month to plumb the uncertain depths of whatever twists and turns Facebook could find in that sentence, the hammer came down.

Daniels did not take long to post his thoughts on the matter to his Twitter. “This is the Big Lie @RepLizCheney. Instead of persecuting Patriots, you … should have looked into the 2020 election Fraud,” part of the tweet read.

A Facebook administrator for Daniels last Wednesday posted the Facebook warning the page received.

Facebook said the comment was hate speech and not respectful.

Facebook’s intervention led to Daniels being barred from posting on the page, and also delayed a gun raffle that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

“It just goes to show they are truly afraid of a good man who stands up,” he tweeted.

In a follow-up note, he said that even though he was back on his page, the comment was never allowed to be seen again.

Facebook deemed this “hate speech” I’m still personally banned from posting It just goes to show they are truly afraid of a good man who stands up pic.twitter.com/aABAj6mQqP — Teddy Daniels for Congress (@DanielsCongress) December 15, 2021

“All I did was disagree with their decision,” he said, according to Just the News. “It was an 18-hour ban. If this is not election interference by social media platforms, I don’t know what is.”

“If this is not election interference by social media platforms, I don’t know what is.” – @DanielsCongress https://t.co/MjhNtjaNpN via @JustTheNews — Greg Piper (@gregpiper) December 18, 2021

Daniels is a Purple Heart veteran and former law enforcement officer, according to his campaign website. On his website, he noted his strong support for former President Donald Trump.

“President Biden and the Democrats in Congress spend all of their time taking about radical left-wing policies and do nothing about the important issues facing every day folks. I was proud to fight for President Trump, who kept his promises and made America safer and richer,” he wrote on his website.

And he is still posting what he believes.

“If you want to take my freedom, make damn sure that you’re as passionate about taking it, as I am about keeping it,” he posted Saturday.

