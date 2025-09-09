Share
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and Jeffrey Epstein pose for a portrait during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2000.
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and Jeffrey Epstein pose for a portrait during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Feb. 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

Purported Epstein Birthday Book Letters from Clinton, Trump, And Others Released

 By Randy DeSoto  September 9, 2025 at 4:00pm
The House Oversight Committee released files on Monday from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that include birthday letters purportedly from President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Ghislaine Maxwell reached out to dozens of Epstein’s friends, including Trump, for letters to include in a 2003 birthday album to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The note Trump allegedly sent, which he has denied writing, contained typewritten text framed in the outline of a naked woman. The image appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. The letter ends, “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The card was signed “Donald” just below the female figure’s waist, the outlet said.

The Wall Street Journal did not publish the note at the time, saying it had been unable to confirm its authenticity.

It was included among the records released Monday by the House Oversight Committee.

Additionally, the records contained a note allegedly from Clinton, which read, “It’s reassuring, isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing … and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer noted in a statement that accompanied the documents’ release, “It’s appalling Democrats on the Oversight Committee are cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate today.

“President Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing and Democrats are ignoring the new information the Committee received today,” he added.

“The Committee will pursue additional Epstein bank records based on this new information. Democrats must decide if their priority is justice for the survivors or politics.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a Monday Wall Street Journal story titled, “Epstein Birthday Letter With Trump’s Signature Revealed,” by posting on social media, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.”

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she continued.

“Furthermore, the ‘reporter’ @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond. This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich added, “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!” Newscorp is the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.

The New York Times reported that it dug up some old signatures of Trump, dating back to the timeframe that he allegedly wrote the letter, and found signatures that looked like the one in Epstein’s birthday book.

Do you believe the letters are authentic?

Trump responded to The Wall Street Journal’s original July story posting on Truth Social, “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper.”

Vice President J.D. Vance posted Monday on social media, “The Democrats don’t care about Epstein. They don’t even care about his victims. That’s why they were silent about it for years. The only thing they care about is concocting another fake scandal like Russiagate to smear President Trump with lies. No one is falling for this BS.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

