Purported Federal Employee Goes Off on Her Colleagues Complaining About DOGE Email: 'This Is What You Signed Up For'

If Elon Musk doesn’t listen to “The Breakfast Club,” he might want to start.

When the host of the reliably liberal radio talk show asked federal employees on Tuesday to sound off about Musk, one caller took on discontented workers, as well as the Democratic Party line, by supporting Musk’s well-publicized demand last week that government workers list their accomplishments in an email to the federal Office of Personnel Management.

And her logic was tough to argue with — at least by anyone in the private sector whose job depends on performance.

Check it out here, in a post on the social media platform X published by Jason Cohen, a reporter with the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Caller on “The Breakfast Club” claiming to be federal worker roasts fellow federal workers, praises @elonmusk email as “great opportunity” CALLER: “This is what you signed up for. If you don’t like it, resign … They gave you the opportunity to. Find another job. I mean,… pic.twitter.com/snbvuUh56v — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) February 25, 2025

The call came to “The Breakfast Club,” a national show hosted by broadcasting veteran (and Kamala Harris supporter) Lenard Larry McKelvey — better known by the annoyingly blasphemous professional identity “Charlemagne tha God.”

Given the generally anonymous nature of talk radio programming, it’s impossible to know if the woman actually is a federal employee — but if she’s not, Americans should wish she was.

And if she is, Americans should wish there were 3 million more like her.

Should all government workers have this woman's perspective? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (913 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

“I got the email and I honestly feel like this is a great opportunity to outline what you as an employee bring to the company, you know, bring to the federal government,” she said.

“And if it’s really good, what you outline, they could give you an opportunity to get a promotion or something.”

(A transcript of the show is available here. Be warned, though, it’s clearly computer generated, and not exactly perfect.)

She also poured scorn on employees who are complaining.

“God forbid they ask you what you’ve done. Any other job, they’ll ask you at the end of the week, at the end of the month [what you’ve done].”

And she also made a point of noting the partisan breakdown of the whiners.

“It’s a Democratic thing,” she said. “I don’t want to get the parties into it, but they don’t want to go to work. They want to work from home. People are not working from home.

“You know, this is what you signed up for. If you don’t like it, resign.”‘

Then, she said, it’s time to “find another job.”

“It’s not that hard,” she said.

“You’re complaining about actually working. I don’t get it.”

That’s putting the truth about as plainly as it can get — and in language Americans who are used to working for a living can understand.

Commenters to Cohen’s post were cheering.

Nailed it with facts — MJ (@MistyJernigan17) February 25, 2025

I am with her she’s exactly right — Colleen Savannah (@colleenmsav) February 26, 2025

In the real world workers are accountable and report their work. I have been required to do it in every private sector job I have held. — Juci (@aview2akill) February 25, 2025

It’s easy to see why.

There are tens of millions of workers who would never be asked what they accomplished in a week because the accomplishments are self-evident. Buildings are constructed, groceries get delivered, diners are fed — the examples are infinite.

But even when the accomplishments are less obvious, they’re not all that hard to explain. Clients are satisfied, books are balanced (the “Breakfast Club” caller said she used to be a bookkeeper), insurance claims are processed — again, the examples are infinite.

And it would be a rare worker in the private sector who would consider even being questioned about a week’s worth of accomplishments to be some kind of attack.

In federal government employment, though, cushioned from the real world of work, it’s apparently a different story — or at least it was, until President Donald Trump brought on Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. (Is it any wonder the federal workforce supports Democrats in overwhelming numbers?)

The “Breakfast Club” caller clearly gets it. If Elon Musk was listening, he might want to get her promoted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.