Push to Add Trump to Mount Rushmore Gains Momentum as House Rep Submits Official Request

Now that the “Big Beautiful Bill” has passed, some Republicans are saying President Donald Trump’s likeness belongs on Mount Rushmore.

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles told Fox News on Thursday that not only should Trump be eligible for a third presidency, his face should also be enshrined on the national monument in South Dakota.

“Thanks to President Trump, we’re finally reversing the damage caused by Big Government and Democrat cronies,” Ogles told Fox News after the “Big Beautiful Bill” passed on Thursday.

“Wins like this are exactly why he deserves serious consideration for a third term — AND why so many believe he belongs on Mt. Rushmore,” Ogles said.

If successful, Trump’s likeness would be etched next to those of the late George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

I’m asking @SecretaryBurgum to put Trump on Mt. Rushmore. Given the scale and scope of President Trump’s recent achievements—especially the impending enactment of the Big Beautiful Bill, the historic act that will ignite America’s Golden Age—it is essential that we immortalize… pic.twitter.com/KougHxnKT2 — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 3, 2025

Ogles also wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum urging him to consider the idea.

“We understand that physical modifications to Mount Rushmore raise logistical and preservation questions, but this discussion should not be foreclosed based on past bureaucratic resistance or political discomfort,” Ogles wrote in his letter.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Andy Ogles has officially sent a letter to Secretary Doug Burgum calling for President Trump to be added to Mount Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/sQqZwGjMFJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 3, 2025

“The legacy of Mount Rushmore is not frozen in stone. It is alive in the American memory, and it should evolve to reflect the full arc of our nation’s history — including its most recent and transformative chapters,” Ogles later added.

Ogles is not the only Republican in Congress in favor of the proposal.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced H.R. 792 earlier this year, a bill directing the Department of the Interior to add Trump’s likeness to the monument.

But the bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources the same day it was introduced, and it hasn’t moved since.

More than 400 sculptors helped in creating Mount Rushmore, which began construction in 1927 and was completed in 1941, according to Travel South Dakota.

It has more that 2 million visitors each year, according to the National Park Service.

In January, Ogles introduced a resolution that would amend the Constitution in a way that would allow Trump to have a third presidency.

‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,’’ the proposed amendment would read.

