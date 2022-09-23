'Put Down the Bong': Sen. Kennedy Blasts 'Woker in Chief' Biden

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana tore into President Joe Biden as the “woker in chief” during a Friday afternoon appearance on Fox News.

“It’s not exactly a news flash that President Biden has appointed thousands of uber-wokers to his administration. Wokers are easy to recognize. They hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Suess and Mr. Potato Head,” Kennedy told guest host Trace Gallagher.

“Wokers respect no one’s opinion but their own. Wokers think that America was wicked when it was founded and it’s more wicked today. They think that most Americans, ordinary Americans, are ignorant, racist and misogynistic. And wokers think that they’re the only smart and virtuous people in our country.



“Now, this has all been encouraged by President Biden. President Biden is the woker in chief,” Kennedy continued.

“The people of Georgia, for example, decided that they don’t want to have an election month anymore. They want to have an Election Day. President Biden called them racists. The people of Florida decided they didn’t want government officials talking to their 5-year-old children about their sexuality. President Biden said they’re bigots.”

Democrats attacked Georgia’s election integrity law enacted in 2021, labeling it “Jim Crow 2.0,” and slammed Florida’s parental rights law passed in March.

“Wokers are entitled to their opinion, but they’re not entitled to use their power of the federal government to force banks and businesses to agree with them. And they do that every day on issues like guns, like the Second Amendment, like racial quotas,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also said the Biden administration is out of touch with the American people on the economy.

“I think President Biden is trying to convince the American people that inflation, given how high it is, given the fact that people’s 401(k)s are crashing, that that somehow means the economy is just fine and the White House needs to put down the bong. The American people don’t believe that.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

