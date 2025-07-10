'Put Their Foot Further Down Their Mouths': Epstein's Brother Is Laughing at Trump's FBI

The Jeffrey Epstein story keeps getting worse for President Donald Trump’s administration.

In an interview Monday night with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, Mark Epstein, brother of the deceased financier, did more than just cast doubt on the official findings that Epstein had committed suicide when he died in a jail cell in New York City in 2019.

He openly mocked Trump’s FBI in the process.

“Every time they say something or do something to try to quash the fact that he was most likely murdered, they put their foot further down their mouths,” Epstein told Cuomo in a phone interview.

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, tells “CUOMO” he “laughed” at the FBI and Department of Justice’s denial that Epstein was murdered. MORE: https://t.co/i0LOBXevUj @ChrisCuomo pic.twitter.com/Tw6NRLx0Yw — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 9, 2025

And he called out FBI Director Kash Patel directly for Patel’s assurance that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

In May, as The Daily Caller reported at the time, Patel was testifying before a Senate subcommittee when he was asked by conservative Republican John Kennedy of Louisiana if Epstein had killed himself.

Patel’s answer left little wiggle room:

Do you care about the Epstein files? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 55% (252 Votes) No: 45% (208 Votes)

“Senator, I believe he hung himself in a cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center,” he said, according to The Daily Caller.

And in an interview with Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” on May 18, Patel was even more definitive.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel said.

In his Cuomo interview, Mark Epstein was brutally incredulous.

“When Kash Patel came out with that statement, I laughed at how stupid it was,” he said.

Mark Epstein has long been publicly arguing that his brother was murdered. In the months immediately after Jeffrey Epstein’s body was found in August 2019, Mark Epstein hired a former New York City medical examiner to view Epstein’s autopsy.

Dr. Michael Baden told “Fox & Friends” in October of that year that the body bore marks more consistent with homicide than suicide.

Mark Epstein isn’t the only skeptic when it comes to the cause of Epstein’s death, of course. For many conservatives, it’s an article of faith that Epstein did not kill himself but was murdered to silence him for what he knew about the sexual predilections of other powerful men. (Former President Bill Clinton was reportedly a frequent flyer aboard the Epstein private plane known as the “Lolita Express.”)

In January 2020, comedian Ricky Gervais caused a mild uproar when he publicly joked at the Grammy awards that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, the Justice Department has said today. But Mark Epstein, Jeffery Epstein’s brother, has said: “Nobody thought he was gonna kill himself. Nobody.” pic.twitter.com/gsuIs1Sxu8 — True Street Media (@truestreetmedia) June 27, 2023

And now major Trump administration names like Patel, Deputy FBI Director and former conservative talk show host Dan Bonginio, and Attorney General Pam Bondi are putting the weight of their reputations behind the idea that Epstein did, in fact, commit suicide under extremely suspicious conditions.

And Trump himself appears publicly loath for the topic to be discussed — openly disparaging a question about it at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

With that in the air, the dead man’s brother making a mockery of Trump’s FBI in an interview with Chris Cuomo, a former CNN anchor with a long history of bashing Trump, doesn’t make the situation any better.

In fact, it just means the story keeps getting worse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.