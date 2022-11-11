'Put a Ring on It': Jesse Watters Gives Advice to Men After Exit Polling Shows Doom for GOP

The autopsy of the 2022 midterm election is well underway, but it has become obvious that one group that voted heavily for the Democrat Party proves the U.S. has a serious cultural problem.

But all is not lost, Fox News personality Jesse Watters noted.

In the aftermath of the 2022 election, one particular demographic cut heavily in favor of the Democrats, but Watters pointed out that one simple thing can solve that problem: marriage.

Even as we still see chaotic vote counting in some areas, exit polling determined that unmarried women broke for the Democrats by more than 30 percent.

Married men shifted to Republicans by 20 percent, as did single men by seven percent, according to CNN exit polls.

Married women also favored the GOP by 14 percent.

However, unmarried women flocked to the left-wing, nanny-state Democrats by a whopping 37 percent, CNN found.

The Republican Party is the party of the married and… Increasingly unmarried men. The Democratic Party is the party of unmarried women. This gender*marriage story will rise in importance as share of unmarrieds climbs. pic.twitter.com/7e4WSs8gaa — Brad Wilcox (@BradWilcoxIFS) November 9, 2022

This metric is one factor that turned out to be good news for the Democrats, especially since census records show that unmarried households have grown over the number of married households.

According to the Census Bureau, only 50 percent of adults now live with a spouse, down from 52 percent ten years ago, which is itself even further down from the 80 percent married households registered in the 1950s.

Amid the finger-pointing — some aimed at former President Donald Trump — people are noticing this unmarried women trend. As Allie Beth Stuckey noted, married women tend to vote GOP because their lives are generally more conservative.

Married women tend to vote Republican for a few reasons – 1) More likely to be religious or simply traditional, 2) More likely to have kids, which tends to cause conservative &/or religious shift, 3) (not supposed to say this) Influenced by their husbands instead of Instagram — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 11, 2022

And Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway went a step further and noted that the Democrats have an “incentive” to undermine marriage.

One of the fascinating things about our ongoing political realignment is the massive political incentive Democrats have to keep women unmarried. https://t.co/M4xrcKLOhV — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 9, 2022

It all drove Jesse Watters of Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” and one of Fox News’ top hosts, to note that one way to cure this cultural rot is to encourage people to get married, Daily Wire reported.

“Single women are breaking for Democrats by thirty points,” Watters said, adding, “And this makes sense, when you think about how Democrat policies are designed to keep women single.”

“But once women get married, they vote Republican,” he continued. “Married women, married men, go for Republicans by double digits. But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats — so we need these ladies to get married.”

Fox’s Jesse Watters: “… But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So we need these ladies to get married. And it’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it.” pic.twitter.com/cv70BxM47S — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022

“It’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it,” Watters concluded.

This trend is not new. Unmarried women broke 62 percent for Biden in 2020, according to AEI. And this year that trend continued, dousing the red wave. As a result, the dearth of the red wave drove former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany to urge Trump to reevaluate a run in 2024.

The fact is, Democrats thrive when the family is destroyed.

“The destruction of the nuclear family may be great for Democrats, but it has been a disaster for children, especially boys,” the Washington Examiner ruefully pointed out in the aftermath of the elections.

Households needing government aid tend to foster voters who support the party that wants to increase that aid, the paper added. MIT economist David Autor and UCLA economist Melanie Wasserman concurred, the paper said.

“It is widely documented that children of single-parent homes fare worse on a broad range of outcomes relative to children of dual parent homes,” the two economists said. “In comparison to children living with both biological parents, children living with a single mother score lower on academic achievement tests, have lower grades, have a higher incidence of behavioral problems, and display a greater tendency to engage in risky behaviors such as drug use and criminal activity. Notably, the effects of even relatively short periods of parental absence are detectable in children’s test scores.”

The economists went on to say that these single-mother households also tend to perpetuate the cycle and lead to children that end up in their own single-mother households and it leads to the inescapable conclusion that this nation needs fathers to be in their children’s lives.

We need to push the U.S. back toward a culture that encourages a two-parent household with parents who have bills, mortgages and are self-reliant, households that are not reliant on government largesse, and families who do not look to the government to lead them. These Americans are naturally Republicans.

As Watters pointed out, this demographic can easily be diluted simply by encouraging marriage.

If the GOP wants to increase its majority, it should foster a culture that encourages young men and women to “put a ring on it.”

