Share
News

Putin Draws Red Line, Warns That Any Nation Crossing It Will Be Considered Part of the Conflict

 By Jack Davis  March 5, 2022 at 11:44am
Share

Noting that if Ukraine keeps fighting for freedom it puts its own statehood at risk, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned already jittery Western nations on Saturday not to actively intervene in his conquest and that in his eyes, countries that enforce sanctions against Russia are his enemies.

NATO on Friday rejected calls from Ukraine to enforce a no-fly zone over the war-ravaged nation after Russia invaded last week, according to The New York Times. NATO nations have expressed the fear that direct military confrontation could lead to a wider war.

On Saturday, Putin pushed even harder to ensure that Ukraine remains on its own, even as nations send military hardware to the Ukrainian forces that have amazed the world by lasting as long as they have against Russia.

Putin called sanctions imposed by Western nations “akin to a declaration of war.”

He doubled down on his insistence that nations that defy him will suffer.

Trending:
Former AG Bill Barr Says He Has Seen Epstein Prison Footage, And It Proves a Leading Theory

“We hear calls to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine,” he said.

“It is impossible to do from Ukrainian territory — it can only be done from the territory of other states. But any moves in such direction will be seen by us as participation in an armed conflict by the country that will create threats to our servicemen.”

“Warehouses with weapons and ammunition, aviation, air defense systems — it takes time to destroy air defense systems,” Putin said.

“This work is practically done — that’s why there are demands to impose a no-fly zone. The realization of that demand would bring catastrophic results not only to Europe, but to the whole world.”


Putin claimed Russia wants peace.

“Our proposals are on the table with the group of negotiators from Kyiv,” he said. “Hopefully, they will respond positively to that.”

He said Ukraine’s very existence is on the line if it continues to resist his invasion.

“The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that.”

Related:
CNN Pulls Out of Russia After New 'Fake News' Law Promises Harsh Punishment

He further said that despite evidence that the invasion has stalled in some places even as it advances in others, the war is going well for Russia.

“Our army will solve all tasks — I don’t doubt it for a second,” he said. “This is confirmed by how the operation is ongoing. Everything is being done according to a plan.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Pulls Out of Russia After New 'Fake News' Law Promises Harsh Punishment
Putin Draws Red Line, Warns That Any Nation Crossing It Will Be Considered Part of the Conflict
Ukraine Negotiations Rocked: Security Service Kills Member of Delegation Suspected of High Treason - Reports
Woman Terrified After Stalker Discovered Living in Attic, Filming Her While She Slept: Report
Suspected Chinese Rocket Crashes Into the Moon
See more...

Conversation