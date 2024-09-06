Share
News

Putin Endorses Kamala Harris, Comments on Her 'Infectious' Laugh

 By Randy DeSoto  September 6, 2024 at 5:20am
Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he prefers Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the next occupant of the White House over former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not for us to determine the elections of the U.S. people,” Putin said, during a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

Still, he offered his choice

“It used to be Joe Biden, but now he’s now participating in the election campaign and he recommended to all his allies to support him Harris, so that is what we are going to do,” Putin said, with a slight — but noticeable — smirk on his face.

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he added, according to USA Today.

Trending:
The Media Warned Us About 'Argentina's Trump': Months Later, He's Already Turning His Country Around

In February, Putin said he preferred Biden to Trump, explaining the current president “is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school.”

The Russian leader’s endorsement of Harris came just a day after Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that two Russian state media employees had been charged with directing a $10 million social media campaign to influence the 2024 election in favor of Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Would Trump handle Putin better than Kamala Harris would?

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump responded to the Putin endorsement of Harris, saying, “I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favor.”

The 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday regarding the DOJ charging two Russians with election meddling that Harris and the Justice Department are “trying to interfere in and suppress the Election in favor of the Democrats by resurrecting the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

“In fact, President Putin would much rather see Comrade Kamala Harris in Office, as he strongly said just this morning,” Trump wrote.

Related:
Putin Offers Immediate Ceasefire with Several Conditions, Ukraine and U.S. Scoff

It would seem Biden and Harris are better for Putin than Trump.

Probably, one of the reasons the Russian leader did not invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch was his unpredictability.

Further, Trump blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, but Biden let it go forward in May 2021.

Saboteurs, believed to be Ukrainian, blew up a portion of it in September 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It was on Biden and Harris’ watch that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

And in fact while Biden was vice president, Putin directed Russian forces to occupy Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Putin took no such military action and no new territory while Trump was in office.

So the Russian leader probably does prefer Harris over Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Reveals Exactly How He'll Fix Biden-Harris Econ Disaster: Will 'Rapidly' Defeat Bidenflation
Trump Responds to Sentencing Delay, Highlights Two Words Used in Judge's Decision
Trump's Legal Team Gets Big Win from New York Judge Juan Merchan - Sentencing Delayed Until After Election
Court of Appeals in Swing States Drop Major Ruling, Hurting Kamala Harris' Chances Against Trump
Putin Endorses Kamala Harris, Comments on Her 'Infectious' Laugh
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation