Putin Endorses Kamala Harris, Comments on Her 'Infectious' Laugh

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he prefers Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the next occupant of the White House over former President Donald Trump.

“It’s not for us to determine the elections of the U.S. people,” Putin said, during a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

Still, he offered his choice

“It used to be Joe Biden, but now he’s now participating in the election campaign and he recommended to all his allies to support him Harris, so that is what we are going to do,” Putin said, with a slight — but noticeable — smirk on his face.

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he added, according to USA Today.

JUST IN: Vladimir Putin says he supports Kamala Harris for president, says he finds her laugh “fascinating.” The comments come after the DOJ accused Russia of funding Tenet who then paid conservative influencers for videos. At the moment, it’s unclear what exactly Russia’s goal… pic.twitter.com/ciXyZ4MCyU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2024

In February, Putin said he preferred Biden to Trump, explaining the current president “is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school.”

The Russian leader’s endorsement of Harris came just a day after Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that two Russian state media employees had been charged with directing a $10 million social media campaign to influence the 2024 election in favor of Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Would Trump handle Putin better than Kamala Harris would? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (41 Votes) No: 5% (2 Votes)

Speaking to the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, Trump responded to the Putin endorsement of Harris, saying, “I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favor.”

The 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday regarding the DOJ charging two Russians with election meddling that Harris and the Justice Department are “trying to interfere in and suppress the Election in favor of the Democrats by resurrecting the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”

“In fact, President Putin would much rather see Comrade Kamala Harris in Office, as he strongly said just this morning,” Trump wrote.

Comrade Kamala Harris and her Department of Justice are trying to interfere in and suppress the Election in favor of the Democrats by resurrecting the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and trying to say that Russia is trying to help me, which is absolutely FALSE. In fact, President… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 5, 2024

It would seem Biden and Harris are better for Putin than Trump.

Probably, one of the reasons the Russian leader did not invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch was his unpredictability.

Further, Trump blocked the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, but Biden let it go forward in May 2021.

Saboteurs, believed to be Ukrainian, blew up a portion of it in September 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It was on Biden and Harris’ watch that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

And in fact while Biden was vice president, Putin directed Russian forces to occupy Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Putin took no such military action and no new territory while Trump was in office.

So the Russian leader probably does prefer Harris over Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.