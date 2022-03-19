With climbing prices for goods all across America, media and many progressives are sticking to the talking point that this is all Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault.

President Joe Biden has essentially washed his hands of the whole issue, ditching it onto Russia.

When a reporter asked about the rising gas prices and what Biden was going to do, Biden just responded that it wasn’t his fault, the New York Post reported.

“Do you have a message for the American people on gas prices?” a reporter asked.

“They’re going to go up,” Biden said.

“Can’t do much right now… Russia is responsible,” he added.

Biden is aware that Americans are unhappy with how prices are going up and hurting their pockets. So he is taking every chance he gets to blame it on Russia.

“Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike. A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions,” Biden said in a written statement, Fox News reported.

The mainstream media are going right along with this and blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for all the country’s problems.

“Well, here at home, the toll of the war is having an ever greater impact on the U.S. economy. With soaring inflation and gas prices, Americans are paying more,” Savannah Guthrie said on NBC “Today,” Fox News reported.

But what no one is admitting is that the U.S. was in an inflation crisis before Russia ever attacked Ukraine.

In the 12 months between January 2021 and January 2022, inflation rose 7.5 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.

Putin himself has taken notice of how Biden keeps blaming all his problems on him and responded on March 16.

“I want ordinary Western people hear me, too. You are being persistently told that your current difficulties are the result of Russia’s hostile actions and that you have to pay for the efforts to counter the alleged Russian threat from your own pockets. All of that is a lie,” Putin said, the Kremlin reported.

“The truth is that the problems faced by millions of people in the West are the result of many years of actions by the ruling elite of your respective countries, their mistakes, and short-sighted policies and ambitions. This elite is not thinking about how to improve the lives of their citizens in Western countries. They are obsessed with their own self-serving interests and super profits,” he added.

Should Putin‘s words simply be taken as truth at face value? No. He also has his own agenda and propaganda narrative. He is waging a wrongful war.

He should not have invaded Ukraine.

The world is worse off for him having invaded Ukraine.

But he does have a valid point here.

Of course prices were going to be affected by the war. That’s unavoidable.

But the way that Biden, media and other progressives talk about the war and inflation makes it sound like everything was perfect, then the invasion came on Feb. 24 and everything spiraled solely due to Russia‘s war.

As The Hill put it back in November 2021, “Unless you’ve been living under the world’s biggest rock over the past six months, you know that the United States is experiencing unprecedented inflation.”

“The inflation crisis is pricing millions of Americans out of the housing market and making it virtually impossible for many families to afford vital items like a car. As a result, key markets are cooling at a time when economic growth is desperately needed,” The Hill added.

Again, that was months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

So, yes, Biden does have a responsibility to claim in this inflation crisis. Inflation does not just magically happen. Russia may have made things a bit worse, but the U.S. was already in a pretty bad spot.

