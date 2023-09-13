Putin Forced to Revive Soviet Lingo to Describe How Wildly Corrupt America Is Under Joe Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin lampooned the Justice Department’s malicious prosecution of former President Donald Trump as a political persecution, spotlighting the hypocritical corruption of the U.S. government under the current regime.

Putin made the pointed remarks Tuesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

“As for the Trump persecution, for us, what is happening in today’s conditions is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” the Russian leader said.

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the U.S. public and the whole world. They simply exposed their internal problems.”

As a reminder, Putin has been slammed as a thug who jails his political opponents. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his DOJ are trying to do the same with Trump.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin claims the US political system is “rotten.” He goes on to say that the various legal cases against Donald Trump are the ‘persecution of a political rival’. Read more 👇https://t.co/M3r5T0Jkgt pic.twitter.com/FkfTFaaprr — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 12, 2023

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction for challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president has pled not guilty and has slammed the case as egregious election interference designed to derail his candidacy.

If Putin sounds like he was gloating at the Biden administration’s circus-stunt prosecution of Trump, it’s probably because he was falsely accused of being the villain in the Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax.

A two-year, $32 million taxpayer-funded investigation concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

Putin suggested that the farcically partisan persecution of Trump reveals the “bestial grin” of the D.C. swamp.

“In this sense, if they are trying to fight us in some way, it’s good, because it shows who is fighting us,” he said, Reuters reported. “It shows, as they said back in Soviet times, ‘the bestial face of American imperialism, the bestial grin.'”

While this stinging criticism coming from Putin is hardly objective, he’s correct that the Biden regime’s sham persecution of Trump is politically motivated.

Numerous X users agreed.

Don’t like Putin in the slightest but have to agree with him here — Geodude (@geodude_mines) September 12, 2023

He is right — — GEROMAN — time will tell – 👀 — (@GeromanAT) September 13, 2023

I don’t like him, but he is speaking facts here. — movies for soul 🧡 (@moviesforsoul) September 12, 2023

Truth. — Tess Summers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 (@tesssummers98) September 13, 2023

Putin also dismissed the notion that Trump had special ties with him as “complete nonsense.”

Contrary to the disingenuous, absurd narrative bloviated by Democrats and their media minions, the 45th president was very tough on Russia.

Putin also said Russia-U.S. relations will stay bad no matter who wins the 2024 U.S. election because of the anti-Russia hostility being stoked by the Biden administration.

“What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

“It will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship” in the other direction no matter who’s in the Oval Office, he added.

Meanwhile, the United States is inching closer to World War III as the Biden administration reportedly is on the verge of shipping longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine.

If authorized, the latest arms shipments would mark another significant escalation in the Ukraine-Russia war, with the U.S. fanning the flames of the Slavic neighbors’ border dispute from the sidelines.

