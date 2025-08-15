Putin is Greeted by Trump in Alaska, Immediately Buzzed Overhead by Nuclear Bomber — His Reaction is Priceless

As President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted one another on the tarmac in Alaska Friday, a mighty spectacle took place as a B-2 Stealth Bomber, accompanied by four jet fighters, roared overhead.

Trump and Putin met for a peace summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, near Anchorage, to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine.

As the U.S. commander in chief greeted his counterpart and they began walking, the nuclear bomber flew overhead, causing Putin to look up in surprise.

Trump put his hand on Putin’s shoulder, gestured for them to keep moving, and whispered something to the Russian leader.

I’ll bet he didn’t see that one coming!

“Trump And Putin Alaska Summit: President Vladimir Putin looks up as a B2 Stealth Bomber, escorted by four F-35s, [flies] over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, as Putin and Trump meet on the tarmac,” a post on the social media website X read. “Pretty sure Putin was expecting that!”

Trump And Putin Alaska Summit: President Vladimir Putin looks up as a B2 Stealth Bomber, escorted by four F-35s, flys over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, as Putin and Trump meet on the tarmac. Pretty sure Putin was expecting that! pic.twitter.com/kySNhPlLHk — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) August 15, 2025

What a chess move from the commander in chief.

Peace through strength is a conservative doctrine that always seems to get results.

Foreign powers are less likely to take advantage of the United States and follow through on risky power plays when a strong leader is at the helm.

They know someone like Trump is willing to use the vast weapons arsenal of America’s armed forces.

The two leaders planned to hold a joint press conference after their historic meeting.

This fly-by was a brilliant display of power by Trump and the Pentagon’s leadership.

It served as a nice reminder that Putin is no longer negotiating with Joe Biden and his globalist surrogates.

The adults are finally in the room.

Putin even appeared a little frazzled and taken aback, but also seemed impressed.

Retired four-star Army general Jack Keane said Friday that it was an especially nice touch to have Putin walk past the American B-2s and F-22s as he arrived for the welcome ceremony.

Keane said the F-22’s were an especially nice touch, as those are the planes sent out to intercept Russian bombers in that particular area of the world.

“I love it,” he said, according to Mediaite. “Those F-22s there — they’re the interceptors that go out and meet the Russian bombers that are trying to, you know, at least get close to the air interdiction zone of Alaska. And this happens on a routine basis.”

He added, “There is absolutely no doubt that President Trump has additional leverage because of the decisive decision he made to attack Iran and to end their nuclear program and, within 24 hours, end the war. Putin saw that, President Xi saw that … and so did obviously all of our allies and partners. That gives him added leverage in what has taken place here.”

If Trump can also work tariffs and economic sanctions into to mix, the sky’s the limit when it comes to ending this horrendous war and netting yet another victory for his administration.

