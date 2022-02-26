Share
As Putin Invades Ukraine, Biden Bumbles Around on Live TV and Says 'See, Presidents Can't Do Much'

 By Isa Cox  February 26, 2022 at 9:36am
As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to thumb his nose at the global community with his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, American President Joe Biden is reminding the world exactly why Putin felt like he could get away with it.

On Friday, President Biden held a press conference to show off his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, because the day that war was breaking out in Eastern Europe and one of our allies was passing out rifles to citizens to defend their nation was totally an appropriate day to do so, naturally.

Not content with this utterly appalling timing, Biden also used the opportunity to put on full display not only his intersectionally-accredited black female nominee but also his own utter incompetence.

While introducing his SCOTUS pick, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during a news conference on Friday to mark the occasion of her nomination, the president, for some unknown reason, announced he would adjust the podium to better suit her relatively slighter figure.

This is, of course, typically the job of an underling, and it was ultimately an underling who scurried onto the stage to lend a helping hand as Biden struggled to work the podium.

Biden’s response to this gaffe, as captured on audio for the whole world to see?

“See, presidents can’t do much!” he quipped.

Oh. My. GOODNESS.

Le cringe.

Now, before you think I’m being too hard on the old guy, bear in mind that this is not a fluke. This is absolutely normal behavior for the septuagenarian president and serves to embarrassingly underscore one rather noteworthy aspect of why Putin has not responded to his administration’s threats.

In addition to the woke-ified military that’s more interested in preferred pronouns than combat preparedness, Biden’s utter, deadly disaster in Afghanistan last summer and his weak threats of sanctions against Putin’s advances on Ukraine, Biden has been putting on whatever the exact opposite of a strong front is all week.

On Tuesday, Biden gave what was clearly supposed to be some very stern remarks denouncing Putin for his aggressions in Ukraine. Unfortunately, his handlers had clearly neglected to put him down for his afternoon nap beforehand:

On Thursday, Biden further demonstrated an utter lack of resolve by telling reporters he had no idea if Putin was going to nuke the U.S. and didn’t feel like addressing the critical question on China’s potential involvement in the escalating conflict.

Wow.

That’s got to be reassuring to the Ukrainian people and the American public.

When it comes to the appearance of impending war with Russia, optics should be everything to the American president, but the American president happens to be Joe Biden, so we are utterly and completely failing on this front.

It’s kind of amusing and kind of sad when the president doesn’t want to talk about the economy and his handlers shoo him gently away from the press pool, but the implication  that our oldest-ever president might be struggling with unaddressed dementia just got a heck of a lot scarier.

There’s nothing funny about Biden’s gaffes anymore.

Is Putin laughing at President Biden?

He’s standing on the world stage, signaling to the nations that depend on us to preserve the world order that he barely has any idea what’s going on, and doesn’t even seem to care that he can’t put on a strong front for more than a few minutes.

Anyone else miss the mean tweets right about now?

I know I do.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
