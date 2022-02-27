Share
Putin Readies the Nukes, Russian Nuclear Forces Now on Combat Alert

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2022 at 7:48am
Russian nuclear deterrent forces have been put on high alert.

On Sunday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said NATO nations had crossed a line in their actions, which included financial sanctions that targeted the country, as well as him, according to Politico.

Putin ordered his nation’s defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to have nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension — illegitimate sanctions that everyone knows about,” Putin said, according to Sky News.

Sky News Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay called the comment an “incredibly dramatic, escalatory move” that will “really, really worry people.”

“This is the first time that we’ve ever had a situation, in Putin’s reign at least, where he has put his nuclear forces ready essentially for combat duty, on high alert,” she said.

Putin’s action puts Russia’s nuclear weapons into an “increased state of readiness,” according to CBS.

Should Ukraine fear a nuclear attack?

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said.

America’s ambassador to the United Nations deplored the reference to nuclear weapons.

“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, according to the Guardian. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the most strong, strongest possible way.”

Ukraine was battered but unbowed Sunday.

“The past night was tough — more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, CBS reported. “There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”

On Thursday, Putin had suggested that Russia’s nuclear arsenal could come into play, according to The Associated Press.

“As for military affairs, even after the dissolution of the USSR and losing a considerable part of its capabilities, today’s Russia remains one of the most powerful nuclear states,” Putin said.

“Moreover, it has a certain advantage in several cutting-edge weapons. In this context, there should be no doubt for anyone that any potential aggressor will face defeat and ominous consequences should it directly attack our country.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




