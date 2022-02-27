Russian nuclear deterrent forces have been put on high alert.

On Sunday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said NATO nations had crossed a line in their actions, which included financial sanctions that targeted the country, as well as him, according to Politico.

Putin ordered his nation’s defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to have nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension — illegitimate sanctions that everyone knows about,” Putin said, according to Sky News.

Sky News Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay called the comment an “incredibly dramatic, escalatory move” that will “really, really worry people.”

“This is the first time that we’ve ever had a situation, in Putin’s reign at least, where he has put his nuclear forces ready essentially for combat duty, on high alert,” she said.

Putin’s action puts Russia’s nuclear weapons into an “increased state of readiness,” according to CBS.

This breathlessness over nukes is mind blowing. We used to call his bluff. This is the Soviet Cold War play to make the public fear Russia. https://t.co/uS3f4jUyV4 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 27, 2022

Should Ukraine fear a nuclear attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (209 Votes) No: 40% (141 Votes)

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said.

America’s ambassador to the United Nations deplored the reference to nuclear weapons.

“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, according to the Guardian. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the most strong, strongest possible way.”

Ukraine was battered but unbowed Sunday.

“The past night was tough — more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, CBS reported. “There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”

Approximately 100,000 people have turned out in Berlin to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people pic.twitter.com/sAJ0kcTdHR — Ukraine 24 News (@24UkraineNews) February 27, 2022

On Thursday, Putin had suggested that Russia’s nuclear arsenal could come into play, according to The Associated Press.

“As for military affairs, even after the dissolution of the USSR and losing a considerable part of its capabilities, today’s Russia remains one of the most powerful nuclear states,” Putin said.

“Moreover, it has a certain advantage in several cutting-edge weapons. In this context, there should be no doubt for anyone that any potential aggressor will face defeat and ominous consequences should it directly attack our country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.