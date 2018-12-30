Putin Says Russia Is ‘Open to Dialogue’ with US in Holiday Message to Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was “open to dialogue” with the US in a holiday message to President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The Kremlin released multiple holiday greetings from Putin to world leaders and governments Sunday, reported CNN.

Putin’s full message to Trump stated:

In a congratulatory message to President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russian-American relations are an essential factor in ensuring strategic stability and international security, and confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the United States on the widest possible agenda.

Trump and Putin had their first and only summit in Helsinki, Finland, July 15.

The two had the chance to meet in late November during the G20 summit in Argentina, but Trump cancelled after Russia fired upon and seized of Ukrainian vessels Nov. 25.

Putin discussed meeting with Trump as recently as Dec. 20.

“I don’t know whether a meeting will happen,” Putin said during a press conference according to CNN.

“On multiple occasions I’ve said I am willing to meet, we have a number of issues to discuss, including our bilateral agenda.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying the chances of the two leaders meeting in 2019 would depend on the U.S.

“The issue should be addressed to Washington. Both our president and his representatives have said that we are ready for the talks when Washington is ready for it,” Russian news agency TASS quoted Lavrov.

