Putting Iran in Perspective: Have Americans Lost the Stomach to Fight Those Who Want Us Dead?

Most people don’t want to go to war, nor are they eager to see other human beings kill or be killed fighting over ideas and words.

Generally speaking, war is viewed as an evil, though it’s sometimes a necessary evil.

The current divide in this country over military action in Iran is not between people who have some affinity for war and people who hate it. It is between those who believe force is sometimes necessary and those who believe that it rarely or never is — or that it is only ever justified within their own criteria.

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