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Protesters in opposition to the war with Iran carry signs and Iranian flags as they gather April 7 outside of Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C.
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Protesters in opposition to the war with Iran carry signs and Iranian flags as they gather April 7 outside of Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Putting Iran in Perspective: Have Americans Lost the Stomach to Fight Those Who Want Us Dead?

 By Johnathan Jones  April 9, 2026 at 10:51am
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Most people don’t want to go to war, nor are they eager to see other human beings kill or be killed fighting over ideas and words.

Generally speaking, war is viewed as an evil, though it’s sometimes a necessary evil.

The current divide in this country over military action in Iran is not between people who have some affinity for war and people who hate it. It is between those who believe force is sometimes necessary and those who believe that it rarely or never is — or that it is only ever justified within their own criteria.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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