'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley is Putting His Buffalo Hat in the Ring for Political Office

Jacob Chansley, who with his face painted red, white and blue underneath a horned headdress became a symbol of Jan. 6. 2021, wants to go back to the Capitol.

But this time, he wants to enter as an actual member of Congress.

The so-called “QAnon Shaman,” has filed a statement of interest to seek the open seat in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, according to KPNX-TV.

Chansley is seeking to run as a Libertarian, according to the Arizona Republic.

Chansley who has also used the name Jacob Angeli, called himself Jacob Angeli-Chansley on the form he filed.

In November 2021, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He served about 27 months and was freed earlier this year.

As a felony convict, Chansley cannot vote in the election. However, Arizona law allows felons to hold public office once they have served their required time or paid their required fines, according to Newsweek.

The 8th District is currently represented by Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko. Lesko said last month she will not seek re-election according to the Arizona Republic.

According to Arizona Family, Republican state House Speaker Ben Toma and Republican state Sen. Anthony Kern are running for the seat. Republican Blake Masters, who ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 but lost, and Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost to Democrat Kris Mayes in the 2022 race for attorney general, is also running.

To that list, the Arizona Republic has added former Republican Rep. Trent Franks, who left Congress under a cloud in 2017 amid allegations of improper conduct as well as Seth Coates; Isiah Gallegos; Jimmy Rodriguez; Rollie Stevens; and Brandon Urness.

In August, Chanely said he was dismayed at the indictment of former President Donald Trump on federal election interference charges, according to Newsweek.

Trump had “no role whatsoever” in the Capitol incursion, he said then.

“I feel the notion of a Trump indictment related to the events of January 6th is further evidence that federal agencies have been corrupt and weaponized for decades by the D.C. Uniparty,” Chansley said.

“Nothing surprises me anymore. My sympathies go out to Trump for everything he has endured for the American people due to the corruption in D.C,” he said.

Chansley, who this summer was working as an executive assistant for a filmmaker, has expressed mixed views on some of his fellow protesters from Jan. 6.

“There were people who assaulted police officers,” he said. “There were people who vandalized the Capitol. I don’t care what side of the aisle you are on, if you assault a police officer you should be charged.”

Chansley has been vocal about the need for election reforms.

“Every time the Democrats lose an election they cry about fraud,” he told the New York Post.

“Every time Republicans lose they do the same thing. I’m a centrist. The centrist view is that America’s elections are corrupt and have been for decades,” he added.

He said this summer that he will not be invisible going forward.

“My face has become associated for a lot of people with a desire for freedom,” he said. “I would be a fool for that message not to get out one way or another.”

