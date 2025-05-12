Qatar Nukes American Media's Reporting on New Air Force One, Reveals Real Deal That's Great for America

The anti-Trump media beclowned itself again for stoking manufactured outrage claiming President Donald Trump will accept a jumbo jet from Qatar as a gift, while he awaits new Air Force One planes from Boeing pursuant to a 2018 contract.

Left-wing activists are disingenuously screeching that such a gift is tantamount to bribery.

As a reminder, these same leftists ignored or downplayed Joe Biden’s decades-long influence-peddling scheme involving both his brother, James, and his son, Hunter.

PARDON? The FBI was sitting on a mountain of evidence pointing to Joe Biden’s influence-peddling during his tenure as vice president. Instead of pursuing the truth, they scrambled to shut down investigations into Hunter Biden before the cases could gain any real momentum within… pic.twitter.com/RpKYUakusa — @amuse (@amuse) December 27, 2024

Robert Weissman, co-president of the leftist watchdog Public Citizen, said Trump would violate the Constitution’s emoluments clause if he accepted a jet from Qatar, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The concern with foreign gifts is that they can sway a president’s policy and predilections — and there’s little doubt that Qatar wants to gift Trump a ‘palace in the sky’ for exactly that reason,” Weissman said.

“Under the potential arrangement, which is raising legal and ethical concerns, the plane owned by the Qatari royal family would be used as Air Force One while Trump is in office after being retrofitted by a U.S. defense contractor,” the Journal reported.

The United States would not pay for the jumbo jet.

Predictably, this ignited an avalanche of left-wing hysteria, because heaven forbid U.S. taxpayers not foot the bill for everything.

Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom. pic.twitter.com/oBqgHbikHf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2025

On Sunday, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché to the United States, shot down the overblown media coverage.

“Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate,” Al-Ansari said.

“The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made,” he underscored.

The president will visit the Middle East this week — which includes stops in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — to discuss regional security and strengthen economic ties.

On Sunday, Trump mocked “Crooked Democrats” for pushing their twisted version of events in a blistering Truth Social post.

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” the president wrote.

“The Dems are World Class Losers!!!”

So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane.… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 12, 2025

The bottom line is, this supposed Qatari “gift” is merely a temporary arrangement wherein Qatar may lend a jet to the president while he waits for Boeing to finally provide Air Force One planes they had promised to deliver years ago.

The fact that Qatar would even need to make such a suggestion is humiliating for the United States and a damning rebuke of Biden’s incompetence.

In 2018, Trump agreed to a $3.9 billion deal under which Boeing would replace the Air Force One fleet — which are more than three decades old — with two new planes by 2021.

Boeing failed to deliver on the contract by 2021, at which point Trump was no longer president.

As of today, Boeing still has not delivered the planes from its 2018 deal with Trump.

What’s baffling is the Biden administration did nothing in response to Boeing’s apparent breach of contract.

The deal Trump had made with Boeing was to upgrade the Air Force One aircraft for use by the sitting U.S. president — whoever that may be.

During his failed tenure, Biden should’ve demanded contract delivery from Boeing. Instead, he did what he usually does: nothing.

In February, Trump expressed frustration over Boeing’s persistent delays, according to Air & Space Forces magazine.

“I’m not happy with Boeing,” Trump said. “It takes them a long time to do Air Force One.”

“We gave that contract out a long time ago as a fixed-price contract, and I’m not happy with the fact that it’s taking so long. And we may do something else. We may go and buy a plane or get a plane or something,” he added.

It’s quite amazing how efficiently the MSM works together to spread a narrative. “Trump gets gifted a palace in the sky from Qatar. It’s a bribe!” The MSM actually reported on this story in a benign way over a week ago but decided to re-report it today, in unison, as a… pic.twitter.com/mdw6r2Pux2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 11, 2025

Last week, Qatar offered to temporarily lend Trump a plane to use as Air Force One. Notably, this arrangement would cost U.S. taxpayers nothing.

Predictably, Democrats and their left-wing media minions started whining over this potential arrangement.

In reality, this entire discussion is an abject embarrassment for the United States. The American president should be flying in a state-of-the-art aircraft that ensures his safety for the sake of national security.

