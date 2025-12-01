Quadruple Murderer Kohberger Complains About Prison Bananas, Gets the Response He Deserves: 'Deal With It'

For most people, convicted quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger is undoubtedly a “nightmare.”

It’s hard to think of a more apt term after he brutally and senselessly murdered four University of Idaho students in 2022 — and showed pretty much no contrition.

(Students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all stabbed to death.)

But is Kohberger also a “diva”?

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Kohberger is now apparently a “nightmare prison diva,” and part of his unruly behavior has to do with his thoughts on the bananas offered in prison.

Kohberger apparently spent his 31st birthday on Friday at the notorious Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

He’s been in prison since this summer and wasn’t in an especially celebratory mood.

“The mass killer has found several things to complain about behind bars in the four short months since his sentencing this July, filing multiple formal complaints to guards and requesting a transfer to a different part of the prison,” the Daily Mail reported.

Speaking to Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works for the Cold Case Foundation, the Daily Mail learned that Kohberger has a bone to pick with the food selection.

“He’s complaining about the type of bananas he’s being served,” McDonough told the British outlet.

He added: “They’re not the kind that he likes. I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes. But he’s complaining about the food he’s getting.”

McDonough also commented on the absurdity of it all.

“You can’t make this stuff up, right?” he said. “The guy is a quadruple killer and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes.”

McDonough did note, however, that prison staff weren’t exactly sympathetic to Kohberger’s complaints.

“The prison is saying well, deal with it,” he described.

The Daily Mail had previously reported that Kohberger almost instantly became a target of his fellow inmates, who would taunt and jeer at him through all times of the day. It was apparently enough to mess with his sleep.

While much of this surreal reality appears to be news for Kohberger, many expected his time to be less-than-stellar due to the prison’s reputation.

Through its sordid history, the Idaho Maximum Security Institution has been known for violence, dangerous HVAC units, and feces-smeared cages. In other words, it’s not the sort of place you’re likely to find a perfectly ripe banana.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.