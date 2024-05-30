Actor Dennis Quaid announced in an interview published on Tuesday that he intends to vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

“What do you think of Trump?” Piers Morgan asked Quaid on his Fox Nation program, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I myself, I think — I think I’m gonna vote for him in the next election. Yes, I am,” Quaid responded.

“Are you ready for the blowback?” Morgan questioned.

Quaid said he was, adding everyone has to “take a side.”

“It just seems to me, it just makes sense,” he argued. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until — what I saw is more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system, and a challenge to our Constitution.

“Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” Quaid contended.

As for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump, Quaid wondered, “What is the crime? I still can’t figure it out.”

Do you appreciate Quaid making a stand for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (80 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Morgan asked Quaid, “Do you have to like Trump to vote for him?”

“No,” the Hollywood star answered.

Morgan followed up, “Do you like him, personally?”

Quaid responded that he did not like everything Trump said when he ran for office in 2016 and 2020.

“But as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did,” Quaid said, citing his handling of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the Islamic State’s caliphate in Syria and Iraq, and China.

“He stands up to people,” the actor said, contrasting that with the presidency of Jimmy Carter, when the U.S. “tried to be everybody’s friend and pal.

“There are some evil people and bad actors in this world,” Quaid said.

He summarized his views on Trump, saying with a smile, “People might call him an a**hole, but he is my a**hole … He is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about.”

Asked about President Joe Biden, Quaid replied, “I don’t feel he’s at the helm. I don’t feel he’s there. And I feel that he says things to get votes. Not that he truly believes them.”

Quaid portrays Ronald Reagan in the movie “Reagan” set to be released on Aug. 30. Next week, June 5, will mark the 20th anniversary of the popular Republican president’s death.

Quaid told Morgan that Reagan was his “favorite president.”

He pointed out that he had voted for Carter in 1976, but for Reagan in 1980, observing the “times were very much like they are now, in fact.”

“Reagan, he governed on principles, that is what guided him, rather than just the politics of the day,” Quaid said. “That’s what made him so successful as a leader.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.