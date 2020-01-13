Queen Breaks Silence After Royal Family's 2-Hour Summit About Harry and Meghan's Exit

Less than a week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprising statement that they had decided to “step back” from their senior roles in the royal family, the queen has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Last week rumors swirled across the media claiming that royal family members, including the queen, were hurt over the the couple’s abrupt decision. Sources also shared that the queen was calling for a swift resolution.

Earlier this morning, members of the royal family held a summit in order to discuss a settlement, which the queen later called “constructive.”

The meeting which lasted two hours, according to People, included Harry, Prince William and their father Prince Charles.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the queen’s statement said.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a Wednesday statement on Instagram that they plan to “balance [their] time” between North America and England while continuing to honor their duty to the queen, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said.

Not many details regarding their “new charitable entity” were given.

The couple said their decision to step back, dubbed “Megxit” by many, would also give them an opportunity “to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

They also expressed their intention to become “financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The queen’s statement from this morning confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan’s desires to not rely on “public funds.”

She also echoed that the couple’s time split between the U.K. and Canada would be considered a “period of transition.”

Meghan is already reportedly in Canada with Archie while Prince Harry stays in the U.K. to smooth things out with his family.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve,” the queen continued, “and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

