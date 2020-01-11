The Queen Gives 72-Hour Deadline To Solve Harry and Meghan's Exit Dispute: Report

As rumors surrounding the sudden announcement made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this week continue to swirl, a new report says the Queen is calling for a swift resolution.

According to royal sources who spoke to The Telegraph, a British newspaper, Queen Elizabeth has asked that the controversy be resolved within 72 hours.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they have decided to “step back” from the royal family and will be splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement released Wednesday on Instagram that they plan to “balance our time” between North America and England while continuing to honor their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

Not many details regarding the “new charitable entity” were given, but they did add that they planned to become financially independent.

The couple said their decision to step back would also give them an opportunity “to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

The decision, which has sparked controversy online, was reportedly a surprise to many of the royals, including the Queen, Prince Williams and Prince Charles.

“There is a lot of hurt about this,” a royal source told People, adding that things could have been handled differently and that the disappointment felt by the family “was so avoidable.”

Meghan has reportedly already traveled back to Vancouver Island, Canada, while Prince Harry stays in England until a plan for his family’s role going forward is solidified.

Prince Harry is expected to appear at an official engagement on Thursday at Buckingham Palace.

But the Queen reportedly wants the dispute to be solved by Tuesday, according to The Telegraph.

A source close to the Duke told the outlet that neither he nor his wife are in any rush to find a resolution, but instead are more concerned about building a future for their family.

The Queen reportedly intends for the dispute to last no longer than six days, but wants to “turn a crisis into an opportunity” by setting up a blueprint for future royals who may seek a similar path to Prince Harry and Meghan.

“Let no one be under any illusions, the Queen is calling the shots on this,” a separate source told The Telegraph.

“The talks are progressing well but there’s a lot to be worked through. The bigger the issue gets, the calmer it gets. There’s a good degree of pragmatism. By this time next week, this will all be resolved.

“But in getting this right, you are not only solving a conundrum for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but others further down the line of succession for years to come, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

