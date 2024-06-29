After Thursday’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hosted by CNN at their Atlanta headquarters, there is one question left on the minds of the American people – who is running the country?

While one could opine endlessly about the contrast between the former and current president on the debate stage for those ninety minutes, Biden’s demeanor alone makes this question pertinent.

He is doing what many consider to be the hardest job on Earth, and we are expected to believe after Thursday that he is actually the one fulfilling his duties as our chief executive?

To provide a summation of Thursday, several very painful moments stood out that spoke to Biden’s frail condition.

Anyone watching – and listening at that – could tell Biden’s voice was gone the moment he started speaking as he sounded hoarse.

While it could be explained away as a common cold or some result of his debate preparation at Camp David, pollster Frank Luntz said it didn’t play well with his focus group.

My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

One of the more viral moments came when Biden spouted gibberish to which Trump appropriately responded, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Is Biden running the country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (458 Votes)

Trump: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence; I don’t think he knows what he said either.” pic.twitter.com/afW9TkIuUV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2024

Perhaps Biden’s worst moment came during a 38-second nightmare in which he incoherently stumbled into saying he “beat Medicare.”

BIDEN: “…with the COVID.. excuse me.. dealing with.. everything we have to do with.. look.. if… we finally beat, Medicare.” TRUMP: “He’s right. He did beat Medicare. He’s destroying Medicare.” pic.twitter.com/jgVCpXUhWZ — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 28, 2024

This was all combined with Biden repeating nonsensical lies like the “very fine people” hoax in reference to Trump’s remarks after the chaotic and deadly scene in Charlottesville, Virginia during the “United the Right” rally in August 2017.

Here Trump was taken out of context at a press conference in which he reportedly called neo-Nazis and racists “very fine people,” but this was a total lie that not even left-wing media outlets cling to in 2024.

Biden also claimed U.S. service members have never died during his term which conservative commentator Greg Price was quick to point out as false considering the thirteen Americans who died during Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

While a book could be written – and very well may be someday – about this election cycle and Biden’s abysmal health, the select few examples above paint a very concerning picture that makes our question totally justifiable – who is running the country?

This is the central question as he holds authority in the most powerful office on the planet.

Is it former President Barack Obama running the show?

Perhaps Vice President Kamala Harris is pulling the strings. Are prominent leftists in Congress like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer holding the reigns?

Maybe Hungarian leftist billionaire George Soros is giving Biden his marching orders.

After Thursday, the options are endless. Americans do not believe with a decline like that on full display that Biden is truly the one solving complex issues in the Oval Office.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.