Questions Mount as Democratic Congresswoman Misses 43rd Consecutive Vote

Although her media machine keeps churning out material, an 83-year-old Democratic member of Congress has not managed to vote in almost a month.

“Rep. Frederica Wilson D-FL missed all 10 votes on Wednesday in the House,” journalist Jamie Dupree posted on X.

“Wilson has now missed 43 straight votes — she last voted on April 17,” he wrote.

“Wilson’s X account this week sent out photos of a Service Academy day — but pictures from the same event were posted last October,” he posted.

Rep. Frederica Wilson D-FL missed all 10 votes on Wednesday in the House. Wilson has now missed 43 straight votes – she last voted on April 17. Wilson’s X account this week sent out photos of a Service Academy day – but pictures from the same event were posted last October pic.twitter.com/ncemZstJGP — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 13, 2026

As noted by Mediaite, the May 13 post on Wilson’s account said, “I was proud to host a Service Academy Day at FIU, bringing together representatives to share guidance with the next generation.”

The post, as the site noted, implied the event took place the day of the post, not months before.

As of Thursday morning, Wilson’s office had not made any public comment in response to the reports of her being MIA.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) has not cast a vote in the House of Representatives since April 17. The 83-year-old lawmaker has now missed more than 40 consecutive roll call votes.

As elected officials, members of Congress are expected to maintain transparency with their… pic.twitter.com/Lnn9duXHgk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2026

The age of members of Congress has become a talking point as members in their 80s seek re-election.

Wilson is currently seeking another term representing Florida’s 24th congressional district, according to Ballotpedia.

“The average age of a Congress member is when most people are thinking about retiring. And we’ve seen so many examples of people who just wear out their welcome and stay in past their sell-by date,” Nick Tomboulides, CEO of U.S. Term Limits, a nonpartisan group, said, according to NBC News.

“We don’t think senility is really the problem. We think incumbency is the problem, and senility is the symptom,” he said. “Because when these incumbents can run effectively unopposed or under-opposed for so long, they really have no incentive to leave.”

Wilson is not the only member of Congress who has been absent.

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a Republican from New Jersey, has been absent since March. His office told Mediaite that a “personal medical issue” was to blame.

Kean, 57, is seeking re-election in a June 2 primary.

“If you were missing work, you would tell your boss, and Tom Kean Jr.’s boss is the people. He did not tell us. That’s it. And in the time that he did not show up for work, he has raised more than $600,000 just from corporate PACs alone. That tells you who his boss is,” Michael Roth, who is running in the four-way Democratic primary, said, according to Newsweek.

“It is time that we get a member of Congress who will show up,” he added.

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