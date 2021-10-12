Former President Donald Trump looks to be defying aging ahead of a possible 2024 run, and meanwhile, President Joe Biden seems like he’s circling the drain.

Trump has returned to holding his signature rallies for throngs of supporters eager to hear his witty and patriotic messages, all delivered from the tan and newly svelte former president.

Since leaving office, Trump has dropped an estimated 25 pounds and looks better than ever — and the internet couldn’t help but notice.

It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dXM1plFnng — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 2, 2021

How is he getting younger pic.twitter.com/jp4mGMxXBl — Freedom Flu Poso 💙❤️💛 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2021

He’s been laughing so much lately he’s starting to add years back to his life — Brian Maguire (@TeamBadNewzSon) September 4, 2021

Jason Miller, a former White House aide, said it helped Trump “not having the kitchen there 24/7” along with “a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Miller added that Trump is both “tanned” and “rested.”

It was never a secret that Trump is a junk food fan, and, except for the fact that he chooses Diet Coke, he never seemed bothered by his huskiness.

But now Trump is looking better than ever and is poised to be the perfect contrast to Biden in 2024, though he has not formally announced his intentions.

Though both men are in their 70s, the physical contrast between the two makes it clear who is the healthier and more robust politician — not to mention who is the better leader given that most indicators of America’s economic health have tanked under Biden.

In addition to his awful policy choices, Biden has had a rough nine months or so as he is prone to incoherent babbling, has suffered public falls and is now experiencing unexplained coughing.

“What in the hell is going on with Biden? He looks absolutely exhausted and he’s repeatedly coughing,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted with a picture of the elderly president looking haggard.

What in the hell is going on with Biden? He looks absolutely exhausted and he’s repeatedly coughing. pic.twitter.com/47UK4hPtBc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 4, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is “doing great” and chalked it up to “allergies” when asked about Biden’s cough, a shocking question given the media’s gentle treatment of Biden’s obvious health issues until now.

Psaki on Biden’s cough: “He’s got some allergies” pic.twitter.com/LZjt0fO8dH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2021

This is unfolding in front of the American people, but what’s going on behind the scenes with Biden’s health and fitness for office has been the subject of speculation since his campaign.

Add to that the fact that early on, he attempted to involve Vice President Kamala Harris in a way that hinted he was treating her as sort of a co-president, likely hedging his bets that he wouldn’t make it to 2024.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t panned out either because of her unlikeability, which is almost as great a liability as Biden’s perceived ill-health, and which sets the stage well for Trump.

While the former president is not a young man, he’s a proven leader who now seems to be aging backward and certainly looking better than Biden has in about a decade.

Perhaps, like in Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Trump has a supernatural gift that keeps him looking so young — but instead of an oil painting turning shriveled and rotten in his place, it’s Biden.

