Share
Commentary

As Questions Swirl About Biden's Health, Look at the Personal Health Milestone Trump Has Hit: Former Aide

 By Christine Favocci  October 11, 2021 at 5:52pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump looks to be defying aging ahead of a possible 2024 run, and meanwhile, President Joe Biden seems like he’s circling the drain.

Trump has returned to holding his signature rallies for throngs of supporters eager to hear his witty and patriotic messages, all delivered from the tan and newly svelte former president.

Since leaving office, Trump has dropped an estimated 25 pounds and looks better than ever — and the internet couldn’t help but notice.

Trending:
Family of Suspected School Shooter Starts Fundraiser to Ease Teen's 'Traumatic' Experience, Then Gets Hit with the Bad News

Jason Miller, a former White House aide, said it helped Trump “not having the kitchen there 24/7” along with “a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Miller added that Trump is both “tanned” and “rested.”

It was never a secret that Trump is a junk food fan, and, except for the fact that he chooses Diet Coke, he never seemed bothered by his huskiness.

But now Trump is looking better than ever and is poised to be the perfect contrast to Biden in 2024, though he has not formally announced his intentions.

Though both men are in their 70s, the physical contrast between the two makes it clear who is the healthier and more robust politician — not to mention who is the better leader given that most indicators of America’s economic health have tanked under Biden.

Related:
NFL Great, Trump Supporter Leads GOP Field in GA Senate Race

In addition to his awful policy choices, Biden has had a rough nine months or so as he is prone to incoherent babbling, has suffered public falls and is now experiencing unexplained coughing.

“What in the hell is going on with Biden? He looks absolutely exhausted and he’s repeatedly coughing,” The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted with a picture of the elderly president looking haggard.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is “doing great” and chalked it up to “allergies” when asked about Biden’s cough, a shocking question given the media’s gentle treatment of Biden’s obvious health issues until now.

This is unfolding in front of the American people, but what’s going on behind the scenes with Biden’s health and fitness for office has been the subject of speculation since his campaign.

Add to that the fact that early on, he attempted to involve Vice President Kamala Harris in a way that hinted he was treating her as sort of a co-president, likely hedging his bets that he wouldn’t make it to 2024.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t panned out either because of her unlikeability, which is almost as great a liability as Biden’s perceived ill-health, and which sets the stage well for Trump.

While the former president is not a young man, he’s a proven leader who now seems to be aging backward and certainly looking better than Biden has in about a decade.

Perhaps, like in Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Trump has a supernatural gift that keeps him looking so young — but instead of an oil painting turning shriveled and rotten in his place, it’s Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.




loading
As Questions Swirl About Biden's Health, Look at the Personal Health Milestone Trump Has Hit: Former Aide
Hunter Biden's Macaroni Art Career Off to a Booming Start, President's Son Reportedly Rakes in $375K from Reproductions Alone
Biden's America: Here's the Real Cost of Inflation on the Average American Family
Literal Political Theater: Biden Caught Using Fake WH Set During Meeting with Business Leaders
California's State Travel Ban Now Covers One-Third of US Population
See more...

Conversation