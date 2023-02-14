Quick-Thinking Cashier Turns Tables on Knife-Wielding Man by Wrestling Weapon from His Hand and Chasing Him

A clerk at a small Los Angeles-area market was able to turn the tables on an attacker and chase him from the store with a knife he first used to threaten her.

The incident took place at about 2 p.m. last Thursday in Amaya’s Mini Market in the Westlake District, according to KNBC-TV.

Store owner Rene Amaya said the man shown in surveillance video struggling with a store clerk made two trips into the store, according to KABC-TV.

During his first trip, a customer was at the register making a large wire transfer, he said.

The suspect then left the store, but soon returned, he said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect making a purchase.

He asked the cashier to get something from the wall behind the counter, and when she had her back turned, moved in on her.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Security camera video captures a mini market clerk in #Westlake being assaulted by a man armed with a knife. She grabs the knife from his hand and chases him out of the store. The exclusive story at 6pm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/yeyuzzt96q — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) February 13, 2023

The video showed the man pulling a large knife from a plastic bag he was carrying before pointing it at the clerk.

“He attacked the lady telling her to open the register and the lady didn’t want to open it,” Amaya said, according to KNBC-TV.

“When the lady grabbed the order … the guy came around the counter and he pointed at her a big knife,” Amaya said, according to KABC-TV.

“But the [clerk] is a brave girl, but she fought against him. She got the knife and she chased him … trying to get him,” Amaya continued.

The clerk was able to get her hand on the handle of the knife and pulled it away from him.

With the clerk brandishing the knife, the suspect fled from the store.

“It’s unbelievable the guy taking advantage of the woman working by herself here,” Amaya said, according to KNBC.

The suspect in the incident has not been apprehended.

According to the Los Angeles Times, robberies in 2022 in the Democratic-run city were up 7 percent over 2021.

