Share
News

Quick-Thinking Chick-fil-A Workers Credited with Saving 6-Year-Old Girl After Spotting Multiple Red Flags

 By Jack Davis  October 6, 2024 at 9:00am
Share

What began as a trip to a New Jersey Chick-fil-A ended up with a trip to jail after workers at the drive-thru of the restaurant could smell booze on the breath of a driver, who had a 6-year-old girl in his car.

The incident took place on the night of Sept. 30 in Turnersville, Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik said, according to WTXF-TV.

“They smelled alcohol on his breath, and they were able to see open alcohol in the car when they took his order,” he said.

Workers saw a 30-pack of beer and what appeared to be a trash bag filled with empty cans.

Although they had cause for concern, the trick was to summon help while making the customer wait.

“They told him he had to pull over and wait for his order,” Gurcsik said in an interview posted to YouTube.



“So that’s how they delayed him. He was still waiting for his order when officers arrived,” Gurcsik said.

Gurcsik noted that police arrived within five minutes of receiving the call.

Do you support Chick-fil-A?

After the vehicle was pointed out by the Chick-fil-A manager, police administered a field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

A breathalyzer showed a reading of 0.16 — twice New Jersey’s legal limit.

“It’s an awesome job by the Chick-fil-A employees and our officers for the job they did out there,” Gurcsik said, “especially since there’s a small child in the car, a 6-year-old girl.”

“Our officers did a great job with her and cared for her until other family members were able to get to the scene and take custody of her,” he said.

Gurcsik said the man facing charges cooperated and simply wanted to go home to sleep.

Related:
Chick-fil-A Brings Back Fan Favorite for First Time in 13 Years, And That's Not All

The girl got her meal, and the police officers who responded made sure she had a ride home, he said.

“They fed her the Chick-fil-A and engaged in conversation about pets, schools,” Gurcsik said.

The officers distracted the girl, so she would not see her dad arrested, he said.

The girl’s grandfather came to take her home.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Single Mother with Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Attempts to Raise Money for Her Own Funeral, Gets So Much More
Quick-Thinking Chick-fil-A Workers Credited with Saving 6-Year-Old Girl After Spotting Multiple Red Flags
CNN Analyst: Deeper Look at Polls Shows Kamala Harris Win Would Be 'Historically Unprecedented'
Bigfoot Sighting? Video Shows Hiker Running Away From Creature, But It Doesn't Tell the Full Story
Hollywood Never Would've Made This: Mel Gibson Developing Show About How Christians Fought off Muslim Invaders
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation