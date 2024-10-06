Quick-Thinking Chick-fil-A Workers Credited with Saving 6-Year-Old Girl After Spotting Multiple Red Flags

What began as a trip to a New Jersey Chick-fil-A ended up with a trip to jail after workers at the drive-thru of the restaurant could smell booze on the breath of a driver, who had a 6-year-old girl in his car.

The incident took place on the night of Sept. 30 in Turnersville, Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik said, according to WTXF-TV.

“They smelled alcohol on his breath, and they were able to see open alcohol in the car when they took his order,” he said.

Workers saw a 30-pack of beer and what appeared to be a trash bag filled with empty cans.

Although they had cause for concern, the trick was to summon help while making the customer wait.

“They told him he had to pull over and wait for his order,” Gurcsik said in an interview posted to YouTube.







“So that’s how they delayed him. He was still waiting for his order when officers arrived,” Gurcsik said.

Gurcsik noted that police arrived within five minutes of receiving the call.

After the vehicle was pointed out by the Chick-fil-A manager, police administered a field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

A breathalyzer showed a reading of 0.16 — twice New Jersey’s legal limit.

“It’s an awesome job by the Chick-fil-A employees and our officers for the job they did out there,” Gurcsik said, “especially since there’s a small child in the car, a 6-year-old girl.”

“Our officers did a great job with her and cared for her until other family members were able to get to the scene and take custody of her,” he said.

Gurcsik said the man facing charges cooperated and simply wanted to go home to sleep.

The girl got her meal, and the police officers who responded made sure she had a ride home, he said.

“They fed her the Chick-fil-A and engaged in conversation about pets, schools,” Gurcsik said.

The officers distracted the girl, so she would not see her dad arrested, he said.

The girl’s grandfather came to take her home.

