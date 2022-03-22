Quiet Part Out Loud? Biden Says 'There's Going to Be a New World Order Out There and We've Got to Lead It'

As President Joe Biden was concluding a speech at the Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting in Washington, D.C., on Monday, he said something that set off alarm bells among conservatives.

“You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy — not just the world economy, in the world. It occurs every three or four generations,” Biden said.

“As one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946. And since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while. A lot of people dying, but nowhere near the chaos.

“And now is a time when things are shifting. There’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

Naturally, when a U.S. president, particularly one who is obsessed with climate change, tells a group that “we are at an inflection point” and starts talking about “a new world order,” Republicans are going to be ruffled.

That’s because it sounds dangerously similar to Klaus Schwab’s latest initiative, the Great Reset. Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, has a radical plan to “reset” the global economy in the name of climate change.

It is an assault on freedom and could amount to the biggest power grab in modern history.

According to historian and conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson, a group of global elites — including leaders of Big Tech companies like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, top government officials, Hollywood power players and the like — have determined that the world would be much better off if economic decisions were made by a central body — in other words, by them.

Not one to let a crisis go to waste, Schwab chose the occasion of the pandemic to introduce his vision to the world. In a June 2020 article published on the WEF’s website, Schwab outlined his aggressive agenda.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” he wrote. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Hanson puts the initiative into perspective in the two-minute clip below.

So, yes, Biden’s words immediately captured our attention.

BIDEN: “There’s going to be a new world order out there and we have to lead it.” pic.twitter.com/jNfUmUO80p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

No, Joe Biden, there is no new world order coming on my watch. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2022

If there is a new world order I guarantee you no one thinks Joe Biden is in charge of it — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 22, 2022

Liberals instantly pounced.

But rather than mentioning Schwab’s very real dreams of a Great Reset, the left claims we’ve latched on to an anti-Semitic 1990s conspiracy theory that “a secretive globalist authority is seeking to control the world under a totalitarian regime and strip sovereign countries and its citizens of their freedom.”

I wasn’t aware of this theory in the 1990s, but it doesn’t sound all that different from what the masters of the universe are openly discussing right now in Geneva, Switzerland.

Schwab, of course, uses different language to explain the mission of the Great Reset. He doesn’t talk about controlling the world or stripping people of their freedom. His version has been updated to prioritize environmentalism, diversity and, of course, “fairer outcomes.”

We may never know if Biden was sending a message on Monday. But from what we know about the Great Reset, his words were certainly unsettling.

