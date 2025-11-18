'Quiet, Piggy': Trump Blasts Reporter Over Question on Epstein Files

President Donald Trump snapped at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey when she pressed him about the files surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a video from Friday while aboard Air Force One.

After Trump had answered one of her questions, Lucey attempted to ask about Epstein’s newly released email in which he alleged that Trump knew about his sex trafficking operation and knew the victims.

The email emerged after House Democrats released documents Wednesday in an attempt to tie Trump to Epstein.

“Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” Trump told Lucey as he tried to take another reporter’s question.







Trump cited the Department of Justice’s directive that seeks to investigate powerful Democrats who were listed in the emails, including former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. He claimed that these figures were involved in Epstein’s criminal practices when asked about the emails last week.

“They would have announced that a long time ago. It’s really what did he mean when he spent all the time with Bill Clinton, with the president of Harvard, you know who that is, Summers, Larry Summers, whatever his name is, and all of the other people that he spent time with,” Trump said.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years, but he also saw a strike because of his president, so he dictated a couple of memos to himself. Give me a break,” the president continued.

The Democrats redacted the name of one of Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, who said that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him.

More of Epstein’s victims told NBC News in September that they never witnessed or heard about Trump doing anything illegal during his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein’s business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, said during a July 24 deposition that Trump was a “gentleman in all respects” and denied that she ever witnessed him act inappropriately.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump called on House Republicans to release the files because they have “nothing to hide.”

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado signed a petition to release the files.

Trump accused Greene of being a “traitor” after she refused to remove her name from the petition.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.