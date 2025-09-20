'Quiet!': Trump Shuts Down 'Really Obnoxious' Reporter in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump verbally skewered a reporter Friday who kept interrupting him during an Oval Office news conference.

After signing an order aimed at creating a state and federal task force to crack down on crime in Memphis, Tennessee, similar to his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, Trump was fielding questions from reporters gathered for the occasion.

One reporter in particular tried talking over him.

The reporter was identified by the liberal news site HuffPost as Ebony McMorris of the American Urban Radio News Network.

"Mr. President, when are you going to give details on Memphis?" she asked.







“Quiet!” Trump said. “You’re really obnoxious.”

“I’m not obnoxious, but I’m trying to ask you, what about your plans for Memphis,” the reporter said.

“You are really obnoxious,” Trump said.

“I’m not obnoxious, but I am asking, what are your plans for Memphis? Many people want to know what the numbers are going to be like,” she said, continuing to interrupt the president.

“OK. I’m not going to talk to you until I call on you,” Trump said before calling on another reporter.

Trump signed the order creating the “Memphis Safe Task Force” at the request of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

Trump compared the situation in the Tennessee city to the one in Washington, D.C., before the the Guard was deployed there in August.

"It's very important because of the crime that's going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities, and we're going to take care of all of them, step by step, just like we did in D.C. We have virtually no crime in D.C. right now," Trump said.







Trump’s memorandum didn’t specify when the troops would arrive.

The task force, however, will consist of the Tennessee National Guard, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, the Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies.

“The city, a beacon of American culture that was Elvis’s home and is often called the birthplace of rock and roll and the blues, should be safe and secure for all of its citizens and Americans who visit its historic landmarks such as Graceland, Beale Street, and the Memphis Pyramid,” Trump’s order declared.

McMorris has had a hand in making national news before. In April 2022, she helped perpetuate the false story that a Border Patrol agent had whipped a Haitian illegal alien during a confrontation at the southern border in September 2021. The allegation of whipping had long since been debunked by then.

