'Quiet!' Trump Snaps at 'Failing' NYT Reporter After War Crimes Question

President Donald Trump snapped at a New York Times reporter Monday for working at an outlet he said is “failing” and has “no credibility.”

New York Times White House correspondent Zolan Kanno-Youngs asked Trump whether he is concerned about potentially committing war crimes if he follows through with his threats to bomb nuclear power plants in Iran.

Trump mocked and dismissed the outlet as inconsequential before adding that he has no such concerns about violating war crimes in Iran.

“Who are you with?” Trump asked. “Oh, the failing New York Times. The circulation is way down at The New York Times.”

When Trump attempted to move on to another reporter, Kanno-Youngs shouted out that the threatened acts could violate international law.

Trump then continued to lay into the outlet.

“Quiet, quiet. You no longer have credibility at The New York Times,” Trump told Kanno-Youngs.

“Because The New York Times said, ‘oh, Trump won’t win the election’ and I won in a landslide. I won every swing state. The New York Times said, ‘oh, Trump won’t win the election.’ The New York Times has no credibility. The credibility that they have used to be all the news that’s fit to print. The old, grey lady. It was great, but they’re running on past fumes and you can’t keep doing that. You have to be able to give the correct news and people like you, who I know, are fake. You’re fake.”

Trump threatened to obliterate Iran’s power plants and bridges if Iran and the U.S. fail to reach an agreement on ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In his comments to Kanno-Youngs, Trump said he hopes he does not have to bomb nuclear power plants and bridges, but explained he’s working to ensure Iran never has access to nuclear weapons.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump posted on Easter Sunday.

“Open the… Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The U.S. and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 in a joint effort to strike Iran.

The administration said they have been in talks with Iranian officials to negotiate an end to the war, which Iranian officials have repeatedly denied.

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