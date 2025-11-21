Quite the Pickle: California Town Seeks to Permanently Ban Popular Pastime

When one thinks of neighborly complaints, you’ll typically think of one complaint above all others: the noise.

Whether it’s the neighbor above, below, or next to you, nobody enjoys incessant noise when they’re trying to mind their own business.

The source of that noise can obviously vary; sometimes it’s a party gone wild, other times it’s a screaming newborn, and there are times where it’s man’s best friend howling.

The small beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California is currently in the throes of a major, town-wide noise issue — but it’s not coming from one of the usual suspects.

According to ABC News, Carmel is sick and tired of the noise generated by… pickleball.

For the unaware, pickleball is a racket/paddle sport, not dissimilar to tennis. And it’s quickly gaining in popularity.

60,000+ fans attended the Pickleball World Championships That’s a record. “The most extraordinary tournament in pro pickleball history.” – @PPAtour Founder & CEO Connor Pardoe 👇 pic.twitter.com/7hfLaiWbrV — The Dink Pickleball (@Pickleball) November 19, 2025

But for Carmel, the issue isn’t that pickleball courts are drawing loud crowds. It’s apparently an issue with the popping noise you hear when a pickleball hits a racket or court. And it’s been bugging residents — and drawing complaints — for years now.

ABC News reported that earlier this month, the Carmel city council had already unanimously voted to at least take a look at permanently banning the sport.

It’s now up to the city attorney to draft a permanent pickleball ban that can then be voted on.

“Unfortunately, consistent enforcement proved impossible, and the topic continued to consume significant staff, commission, and Council time,” Carmel Mayor Dale Byrne told ABC News. “As I said at the meeting, it’s disappointing that we couldn’t find a solution that balanced everyone’s interests.

“We fully recognize the health benefits and joy that pickleball provides. However, those benefits must be weighed against the peace and quiet of the surrounding neighborhood something that remains a core priority for our village.”

Bounced! Wealthy California town votes to ban pickleball over annoying popping noise https://t.co/IGKGHEHwqB pic.twitter.com/cQddoMG6oe — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2025

Carmel had already tried to grapple with this noise problem by limiting hours and providing less noisy pickleball equipment.

Those attempts don’t appear to have worked very well. And some Carmel residents are fed up with it.

“I can hear it through my bedroom window, in my garden, it’s very annoying. And unless you live there, then I know its not a problem for you — but it’s a problem for me,” one Carmel resident said during an October city council meeting.

She also told her city council members that “I don’t understand why we’re placating the tourists and the pickleball players, when you’re supposed to be working for us.”

