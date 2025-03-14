Share
Rabid Protesters Confront Tom Homan - He Smirks, Takes a Bite of His Apple, And Shows Exactly How You Deal with These People

 By Ben Zeisloft and    March 14, 2025 at 4:56am
Border czar Tom Homan has been the subject of leftist ire for the past several weeks.

As he leads immigration enforcement and mass deportations on behalf of the Trump administration, his firm stances on securing the country have unsurprisingly provoked some backlash from the unhinged elements of the left.

But the former acting ICE director is handling the backlash like a pro.

Homan was spotted in the New York State Capitol and was greeted by hordes of protesters holding signs and shrieking slogans.

But Homan simply seemed to give a slight smirk and walk by with his team, casually munching on an apple and refusing to engage with the protesters, offering a polite wave with one hand as he continued on his way.

A second angle of Homan’s deceptively simple tactic was uploaded by Libs of TikTok.

Do you believe Homan is the right man to solve the border crisis?

There is much that can be said about the lunacy of these protesters.

As noted by Libs of TikTok, the account which posted the video on Wednesday via X, an illegal alien lit a homeless woman on fire in a New York City subway car just a few months ago.

Beyond that very viral incident, ICE has been arresting criminal illegal aliens in the metropolis with charges like kidnapping, assault, and burglary.

Clearly open borders and mass migration has been terrible for the Big Apple.

Homan Vows He's About to Give Hochul Last Thing She Wants if NY Sanctuary Policies Don't End

But Homan himself chomping on a Big Apple was the best possible response.

He could have presented the above two cases and thousands more, and the protesters still would not have changed their minds.

They are automatons, merely programmed to consider any basic immigration enforcement as racism, which in the public religion of leftism is a heresy worthy of death.

The absolute last action they would take is hearing Homan’s case for having secure borders.

They would at best twist and misrepresent his words, and at worst accuse him of bigotry, xenophobia, and all the rest.

So he chewed his apple and ignored them.

Homan’s response is remarkably similar to that of Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Party leader in Canada who famously dismantled a journalist’s line of questioning all while casually devouring an apple.


America is in good hands with Homan.

The official seems to actually care about accomplishing something on the immigration issue.

Instead of wasting time trying to win over the far left, he dismissed them in a far more gentlemanly manner than the way in which they dismissed him.

Meanwhile he’s pursuing actions that the vast majority of the country can appreciate, benefiting the nation as a whole, including the unhinged leftists who cannot stand him.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




