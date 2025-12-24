A Virginia liquor store was the scene of a wild night earlier this month when a raccoon broke in, smashed bottles of alcohol, and passed out in the bathroom after drinking too much.

Images of the aftermath showed what looked like a drunken rampage.

According to the Associated Press, the furry fiend entered a closed Ashland-area liquor store and headed straight for a shelf where the scotch and whisky were kept.

Bottles were shattered across the aisle, and a ceiling tile had collapsed under the weight of the creature by the time the wild night ended.

Some of the liquor had pooled on the floor in several spots.

An employee who opened the store discovered the mess and the unconscious raccoon in the bathroom later that morning.

Animal control officer Samantha Martin responded to the call.

She told the Associated Press that she enjoys raccoons and couldn’t help but laugh at the spectacle.

She transported him back to the shelter so he could sober up.

Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter later shared more details in a Facebook post, describing the chaotic scene Martin walked into.

“Upon arrival, she discovered the ‘suspect’ had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom,” the shelter added.

He was released back into the wild after sleeping off his hangover.

Photos posted on Facebook showed the aftermath of the break-in.

One image revealed an aisle littered with broken bottles, spilled liquor, and more than two dozen individual bottles knocked off shelves.

Another photo showed the raccoon lying face-down next to a toilet.

Martin concluded of the incident, “Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess.”

