Like many of us, Rachael Ray has been quarantining and working from home. Unlike many of us, she’s a well-known chef and “working from home” means filming segments from home.

The 51-year-old had invited viewers into her custom kitchen at her home in Lake Luzerne, New York, near Lake Vanare through a tour on her YouTube in April. She designed the space to include a pizza oven and a large gas range.

“Rachael has been filming episodes from home over the past few weeks, giving our viewers an intimate look at the house she shares with her husband John Cusimano in upstate New York,” the video caption reads.

“If you’ve been tuning in, you’ve probably been seeing a lot of the kitchen (of course!), and many of you have asked for Rach to give a tour of the space.”

TRENDING: Rep. Matt Gaetz Likens Joe Biden's Campaign to 'Elder Abuse'

“I decorated the house before it was ever built,” Ray said in the video.

“I drew the house on a piece of paper so I knew what I wanted it to be in my mind.”

The space was lovingly designed and decorated and has seemed to serve Ray well.

But on Sunday evening, a fire broke out. While it’s unclear exactly how the blaze started, witnesses told The Sun that it seemed to start as a chimney fire before engulfing the home.

By the time firefighters arrived, there wasn’t much they could do. One witness claimed the flames leaped 70 feet above the home.

Thankfully, Ray, her husband, her mom and her dog were all safe.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” Ray’s representative, Charlie Dougiell, said in a statement, according to WTEN-TV.

“The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

RELATED: Simon Cowell Broke Back in Multiple Places, Nearly Left Paralyzed After Crash

On Monday, Ray tweeted to let her followers know she and her family were OK and to thank those who helped during the fire.

“Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home,” she wrote.

“Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020

“…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!”

While details on the state of the house have not yet been made available, the important thing is that the chef and her family were not harmed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.