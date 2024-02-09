Progressives are desperately working to defend President Joe Biden — and they’re failing.

Left-wing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow tried to protect the president’s reputation following Thursday’s release of special counsel Robert Hur’s report on his mishandling of classified documents.

Hur’s report said the 81-year-old Biden likely would present himself to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” making a conviction unlikely.

Maddow’s rejoinder: “He rides a bike.”

That’s not only desperate, it’s stupid.

Why? If a presidential candidate were required to be able to safely ride a bike, Biden might be disqualified from running this year.

Maddow and the other panelists pushed back against Biden’s critics, accusing them of “ageism” — leave it to progressives to resort to name-calling in the hopes it will distract people from reality.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said “the fact of his age” isn’t something that can be rebutted, making it a “useful political tool” for Biden’s opponents.

“If someone says, ‘You’re too far left,’ you can tack to the center, but there’s nothing — the man is 80 years old,” he said. (Eighty-one, actually.)

So, Mr. Hayes, what are you suggesting? That Biden can’t get any younger so we’re stuck with him? For how long? Until he melts into a pool of incoherence on the stage? I can hear Biden now: “I’m melting! I’m melting!”

To make the rescue attempt even more deadly to Biden, Maddow then chimed in with: “He rides a bike.”

WATCH: Maddow defends Biden, saying “he rides a bike”, as MSNBC hosts accuse Biden’s critics of “ageism” after Department of Justice report says he has a “significantly limited” memory and couldn’t remember key dates. pic.twitter.com/QA4NrWMrDe — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 9, 2024

This is what you call a no-win situation. At this point, trying to defend Biden’s mental acuity is a losing proposition.

The Libs of TikTok account on X was quick to point out the obvious: “If knowing how to ride a bike is a prerequisite for being President of the United States, I have some bad news for Rachel Maddow …”

If knowing how to ride a bike is a prerequisite for being President of the United States, I have some bad news for Rachel Maddow… @maddow pic.twitter.com/iOn769I89v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024

You can almost feel sorry for these people. I said almost.

It wasn’t so long ago — June 2022 — when Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Here’s footage I took of President @JoeBiden falling over on his bike this morning in Rehoboth. pic.twitter.com/hCt1af0pFU — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2022

Asked if he was OK following the accident, the president responded, “I’m good.”

No. sir. You’re not good. None of this is good. It’s not good for you, those who try to defend you or the country. It’s bad. And it just keeps getting worse.

Maybe Maddow and the MSNBC crew are just setting the stage for Biden to be pushed out of this year’s presidential race. Why else would you reference such an embarrassing incident in an attempt to defend the doddering old man?







Or maybe she was still in shock from the special counsel’s report and Biden’s disastrous news conference to address it. Maybe they all were. It was bad, very bad.

It was indefensible.

