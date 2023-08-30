Ever since Fox News self-destructed, other establishment media programs with smaller audiences have become the new ratings champions.

One of the programs to benefit most is MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.” However, despite being at the top of the diminished cable news stats, Maddow continues to promote radical leftist ideology and absurd, over-the-top hot takes.

On Monday, Maddow continued to spread misinformation about former President Donald Trump. Her latest baseless claim is if Trump is re-elected in 2024, he would declare himself president for life to avoid any future potential prison sentences.

Despite Maddow’s erratic performances, she remains a major commentator for the left.

Forbes reported Maddow’s once-a-week show had a recent ratings spike of 3.9 million viewers during a major news week, before settling down to 2.8 million viewers the next week.

In comparison, Tucker Carlson used to average 3.3 million viewers a night five nights a week, before Fox News made the decision to remove him from the air.

The left says the right is the side of conspiracy theories, but just listen to what Maddow is saying.

As recently as June, Maddow floated the idea Trump might drop out of the Republican primary for president in exchange for having charges against him dropped.

Now she has a new crackpot theory.

On Monday, Maddow conjectured Trump was determined to win the presidency so he could avoid jail sentences from the multiple cases corrupt Democratic prosecutors have cobbled together.

It’s like she’s never heard about Trump’s America First philosophy or policies.

This came after a New York Times article speculated, “As a further complication, Mr. Trump has made no secret in private conversations with his aides of his desire to solve his jumble of legal problems by winning the election. If either of the two federal trials he is confronting is delayed until after the race and Mr. Trump prevails, he could seek to pardon himself after taking office or have his attorney general simply dismiss the matters altogether.”

Collin Rugg, the co-founder of Trending Politics, shared the clip of Maddow’s rant on X, with a few choice editorial comments.

NEW: Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow promotes new conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will most likely remain president until he dies like a king would if he gets elected again in 2024. Cognitive tests should be required for show hosts. “The election means one of two… pic.twitter.com/LZR9jrFaYt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2023



Maddow projected that Trump and his followers have reduced the presidential election as being about one of two things: “Either he loses the election and he goes to prison, or he wins the election, he doesn’t go to prison. And is that for life that he gets to be president?”

Rugg added some perspective: “Far-left MSNBC host Rachel Maddow promotes new conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will most likely remain president until he dies like a king would if he gets elected again in 2024. Cognitive tests should be required for show hosts.”

“How does this woman still have a job?” Rugg wondered.

It is nuts that such an unjustified accusation with no evidence, so out of character for Trump, could get broadcast on a major network. Letting Maddow suggest such things on TV is a reflection of how out of touch with reality MSNBC is.

It is possible that Trump would never spend time in prison even if he is convicted and loses the election. It would be a logistical nightmare and a safety issue to have Trump serve prison time.

If elected, Trump might not need to pardon himself or have his attorney general just dismiss the charges. Trump could clean house at the Department of Justice, and bring in honest investigators that could dismantle all the phony cases constructed as election interference.

It would be more like Trump to let the truth which vindicated him come out, rather than abuse power to just make the troubles go away unresolved.

Ultimately, people of the left like Maddow desperately want to scare people away from voting for Trump. “Trump wants to be king” is just the kind of conspiracy designed to intimidate voters with some insane scenario.

It’s the product of the boogeyman that lives in Maddow’s imagination, no reflection on Trump himself.

