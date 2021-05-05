Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Racing Fan with 'Days to Live' Granted Dying Wish by Paramedics to Watch Horse Race Trackside

Amanda ThomasonMay 4, 2021 at 6:09pm
Combined Shape

Not everyone gets the chance to reflect on their life as it comes to an end and have one final wish granted, but one man in Australia recently had the opportunity to make and enjoy one last request.

Nigel Latham, 58, had been in the Royal Adelaide Hospital for some time, but had gotten to a stage where he was headed home for hospice care.

The two paramedics who were set to move Latham, named Bec Sanders and Laura, inquired whether or not there was anywhere that Latham would like to visit on his final journey.

And there was: Latham longed for one last horse race at the Morphettville racecourse.

“They asked me if I’d like to stop off anywhere on the way,” Nigel told 7News. “I had been watching the racing in hospital, so wanted to go there.”

Trending:
Trump Launches New Website to Replace Deleted Social Accounts, Mobilizes Fans to Retake Twitter

Racing was no new interest for Latham, who said he’d been a member of the South Australian Jockey Club for years and even owned shares in several racehorses.

“In normal circumstances I would’ve been there for a great day of racing,” he explained.

His visit was arranged so he could be wheeled right up to the fence at the 200m mark, where he’d get an unparalleled view of the action.

Award-winning jockey Craig Williams, who was racing that day, had plans to recognize Latham but ended up being able to present him with an even more amazing gift when he won.

“Nigel Latham he was the inspiration for her success today,” Williams said during an interview with Racing.com.

“Unfortunately Nigel … Nigel’s here, he hasn’t … he’s only got maybe days to live as I’ve been reported on. He’s come here with the ambulance people at the 200m mark all day, to do some … his last dying wish was to come to the races.

“So to Nigel Latham, I said to my, my horse if she’d get over the line, we’d make sure we give him the winning goggles and she did her job really well.

Related:
Colorado Woman Found Dead After First Reported Fatal Bear Attack in 12 Years

“So it was his inspiration and we’d like to be grateful to people like Nigel who support this industry and have his last dying wish is coming here today for a great race day.”

Latham was able to enjoy his spot with his wife by his side, but the goggles weren’t the only boon he received — a random attendee saw him, and offered him a cold beer, from one spectator and enthusiast to another, according to 7News.

All the little acts of kindness lifted Latham’s spirits, and his wife later said that he’d been on a high and that “[i]t was really lovely to see him home and happy.”

“Bec and Laura worked miracles and got me there,” Latham said. “They are commended for their care and sheer goodness of spirit.”

“Thanks to Bec and Laura for making it happen, to Ian [Ricardo, Morphettville track manager] for facilitating it,” he added in another interview. “For Matt for the beer and for Craig for caring so much.

“It was a brilliant, memorable experience with my wife by my side.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Racing Fan with 'Days to Live' Granted Dying Wish by Paramedics to Watch Horse Race Trackside
Colorado Woman Found Dead After First Reported Fatal Bear Attack in 12 Years
19-Year-Old Adopted by Caseworker After Aging Out of Foster System
Grieving Little Girl Befriends Jogger and Dog During Dad's Funeral, Invites Them Into Chapel to Meet Him
Family Warns Other Pet Owners About Coyote Attacks After 20-Year-Old Dog Goes Missing for Days
See more...

Conversation