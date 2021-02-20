Say goodbye to personal responsibility.

A Louisiana woman, fresh out of göt2b Glued brand hairspray, decided to use Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute.

After going through with her idea, though, she discovered that she couldn’t wash the spray out, which she had expected she would be able to do. Instead, she had to visit a plastic surgeon in order to finally free her hair.

The woman, Tessica Brown, went viral on Instagram in a video earlier this month where she detailed what had happened.

“It’s not by choice, no. It’s not by choice,” she said in the video.

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

After Brown went viral, USA Today jumped in to implicitly defend the act as a result of supposed racial inequality in the hair care industry.

“Brown’s circumstance may be on the extreme end of the spectrum, it speaks to how little people understand when it comes to Black hair care and the trials Black women have to go through to find adequate products,” the article reads.

Some Twitter users pointed out that products like Gorilla Glue aren’t even on the same aisle as hair products.

Gorilla Glue isn’t even on the hair aisle in the hair store or the grocery store. Gorilla glue is located in the hardware section. She knew better. — 💛 (@deyonnaxoo) February 9, 2021

USA Today’s Rasha Ali countered this idea, writing, “The reality is that sometimes Black women need to venture outside of the hair care aisle to find products that work.

“Mayonnaise, olive oil and avocados are all used for hair styling purposes.”

Another Twitter user alluded to this as well, posting a comparison picture between actual hair care products and food items.

RELATED: CNN's Chris Cuomo Banned from Covering Brother After COVID Coverup Scandal Engulfs Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Even “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin commented on the situation, tweeting, “So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl.

“Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way ‘a statement’ pls show her some grace and understanding.”

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

Despite the points made by Hostin and others, though, one thing remains obvious: This woman decided to put Gorilla Glue, which USA Today described as a “heavy-duty” substance, in her hair.

Considering this was a personal choice, and one which Brown herself admitted was a bad idea, why is anyone defending it?

The answer, of course, is that the left has no concept of personal responsibility.

Are deficits in hair care an issue of racism in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (7 Votes) 98% (327 Votes)

Yes, it’s awful that this woman had to go through what she did to undo her mistakes, but it’s even worse that many seem unable to even admit it was a mistake. Rather, they are effectively defending it as a misguided attempt to escape the shackles of white supremacy in the hair care department.

Racism certainly still exists, but this woman’s poor choice of a hair product substitute is nowhere near an instance of it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.