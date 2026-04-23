With Racism Increasingly Hard to Find, the SPLC Filled a Need the Media and Dems Couldn't Live Without

Actual, bona fide racism is hard to find in a world where virtually everyone, minus a few exceptions here and there, has accepted that they live in the age of multiculturalism.

Go to any mall, restaurant, golf course, school, or anywhere else, and you will see people who look different than you, speak differently, and live differently.

That is just everyday America. The truth is, we live in what is arguably the most tolerant age in human history, no matter how much the American left and its information arm known as the media would like to deny it.

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