Share
Premium
Opinion
For a time, the U.S. appeared to be moving toward what many would describe as a post-racial reality.
Premium
For a time, the U.S. appeared to be moving toward what many would describe as a post-racial reality. (KeithBishop / Getty Images)

With Racism Increasingly Hard to Find, the SPLC Filled a Need the Media and Dems Couldn't Live Without

 By Johnathan Jones  April 23, 2026 at 12:49pm
Share

Actual, bona fide racism is hard to find in a world where virtually everyone, minus a few exceptions here and there, has accepted that they live in the age of multiculturalism.

Go to any mall, restaurant, golf course, school, or anywhere else, and you will see people who look different than you, speak differently, and live differently.

That is just everyday America. The truth is, we live in what is arguably the most tolerant age in human history, no matter how much the American left and its information arm known as the media would like to deny it.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




RFK Jr. Blasts Canada's 'Abhorrent' Assisted Suicide Laws: US Can't Be 'Moral Society' by Embracing Them
Report: Iran's New Supreme Leader to Need Prosthetic Leg After Being Wounded in Strike That Killed His Father
With Racism Increasingly Hard to Find, the SPLC Filled a Need the Media and Dems Couldn't Live Without
Markwayne Mullin Nukes Chuck Schumer Over Degrading, Anti-ICE Comments: 'Lying Scumbag Politician'
'Come On!': Maury Povich Dismantles Joy Reid's Absurd Claim That Dems Don't 'Play Politics'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation